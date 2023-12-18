Durbanville luxury estates offer lifestyle and investment value

Exclusivity, peace of mind, and access to first-class amenities are just some of the reasons security estates are gaining popularity countrywide. Another appealing factor is that properties in secure estates are sound investments – regarding both capital appreciation and potential rental income.

Market trends

The current trend is towards lifestyle estates that encompass working, living, playing and shopping within a secure environment while providing a sense of community as well as easy access to educational facilities. Leisure amenities encompass a host of features with an accent on broader lifestyle offerings, including gyms and other sports facilities, as well as shopping complexes.

Durbanville, Welgemoed, Eversdal and surrounds in Cape Town’s Northern Suburbs have several new and well-established estates with top-end properties in park-like settings with magnificent views of the surrounding mountains and first-class amenities. Prices for homes in these luxury estates generally range from R7 million to R20 million.

“This burgeoning suburb is ideally located along the N1 highway, giving homeowners easy access to Cape Town’s city centre, Cape Town International Airport, Grand West Casino and several wine routes, including the Durbanville Wine Valley,” says Mariël Burger, area manager for Pam Golding Properties, which has a range of homes for sale in several Durbanville luxury estates.

“It is also within easy reach of appealing Boland towns like Stellenbosch, Paarl and Franschhoek, with all their attractions. Many residents here find the area conveniently close to their places of work, with several big corporate head offices in the area.

“Amenities in Durbanville and Welgemoed surrounds are constantly increasing and being improved, with a number of new shopping centres, top schools and other facilities added over the past few years. Its central location and first-class facilities really make Durbanville the ideal work and lifestyle choice.”

Welgedacht is an established centrally-located estate with wide open spaces and a country atmosphere. Parks, dams and green spaces provide a safe environment for walking and enjoying the outdoors. Kanonberg Lifestyle Estate lies on the slopes of the Tygerberg Hills, bordering the nature reserve, with lush indigenous gardens forming the backdrop for 150 homes. Facilities include a gym, squash court, clubhouse, pool and a network of walkways so that residents can enjoy nature in a secure environment.

Clara Anna Fontein Lifestyle Estate is a premier 128ha multi-generational security estate on the slopes of Durbanville Hills with sweeping mountain views and hectares of open space. The lifestyle facilities include two tennis courts, a squash court, a 25m lap pool, and a lifestyle centre. Homes on the luxury estate include townhouses, freehold homes and a 125-unit retirement village with its own clubhouse.

Heerenzicht is an established 32 000sqm estate in Eversdal Heights with magnificent mountain views. The median price for units on the estate is R7.6 million. Most residents here have owned their homes for more than eight years, amply illustrating the appeal of this luxury complex. Vygeboom Estate is a new residential estate with plots for sale ranging in size from 743sqm to 970sqm . Prices vary from R3.85 million to R4.25 million. Buyers are free to appoint their own professional teams or can make use of the on-site team to design and build their dream homes in this idyllic setting.

“All these Durbanville secure estates offer residents the best of all worlds – luxury country living with all the convenience of modern city amenities right on the doorstep,” says Burger.

Consider Durbanville for lifestyle estate property investment.

Writer: Gaye de Villiers