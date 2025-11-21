Homes

Welcome news, rate cut brings festive cheer, spending boost for economy and property market

A 25bps rate cut brings welcome relief for consumers, easing debt costs, freeing spending power and giving the property market a year-end lift.

5 hours ago
2 minutes read
Image used for illustration purposes

Yesterday’s 25-basis point rate cut announced by the Reserve Bank brings welcome news and early festive cheer for consumers, the economy and the property market, says Samuel Seeff, chairperson of the Seeff Property Group. The cut brings the repo rate down to 6.75% (from 7.00%), and prime to 10.25% (from 10.50%).

The decision was anticipated given the favourable economic indicators. This includes inflation at a historic low of just under 3.3% on average for the year, and despite the recent uptick, still comfortably within the Bank’s proposed new lower target range of 2-4%. The currency also remains stable below R18.00 to the USD, recently strengthening to around ZAR17.20.

Further good news for the economy includes the Grey List exit, and S&P credit rating upgrade to BB  (the first in 20 years), positive job growth data for the last quarter and a slightly better growth outlook. The cut brings further vital relief to the economy, lowering the cost of debt and freeing up more disposable income to spend in the economy, especially ahead of the busy annual retail season.

The rate cut is particularly good news for the property market, says Seeff. It will further boost affordability, and demand, especially as the market continues to lag despite the four rate cuts since the third quarter of last year.

The cut will further lower the cost of home loans, and improve property affordability, a great incentive to attract more buyers to the market. This will stimulate more demand, which in turn is good news for sellers and overall sales volumes.

Seeff says further that the four rate cuts since last year has brought significant savings for home owners and prospective buyers. The savings on the monthly repayment on a R1m home loan (over 20-years) is now down by over R1,000 compared to mid-2024. This is a great incentive to buyers, especially for more first-time buyers to get into their own homes.

While the cuts have been most welcome, Seeff says the interest rate is still slightly higher compared to the pre-Pandemic level, and the property market has not yet fully recovered. “Given that inflation is at a historic low and expected to remain within the proposed new inflation target rate, we would urge the Bank to consider a further rate cut in January,” he concluded.

As a result of the 25bps rate cut, mortgage repayments will reduce by:

R750 000 bond – from R7,488 to R7,362 – thus saving R126

R900 000 bond – from R8,985 to R8,835 – thus saving R150

R1 000 000 bond – from R9,984 to R9,816 – thus saving R168

R1 500 000 bond – from R14,976 to R14,725 – thus saving R251

R2 000 000 bond – from R19,968 to R19,633 – thus saving R335

R2 500 000 bond – from R24,960 to R24,541 – thus saving R419

R3 000 000 bond – from R29,951 to R29,449 – thus saving R502

R5 000 000 bond – from R49,919 to R49,082 – thus saving R837

(Based on a 20-year repayment period at the prime rate)

Rate cut raises holiday season cheer for SA’s property market 20 November 2025 The decision this week by the Monetary Policy Committee of the South African Reserve Bank to cut interest rates by a further 0,25% and bring the repo rate down to 6,75% and the prime lending rate to 10,25% is a welcome boost for a real estate market that is already feeling the positive effects of improved consumer and business confidence, according to Berry Everitt, CEO of the Chas Everitt International property group. He notes that this is the sixth rate cut since September 2024, when the repo rate stood at 8,25% and the mortgage bond “base rate” at 11,75%, and that the cumulative effect of the 1,5% drop in lending rates over 14 months is very meaningful for consumers, especially since it has been combined with a significant decline in the rate of inflation. “For existing homeowners, for example, every rate reduction translates into lower monthly instalments on all types of debt as well as their home loans, and more money in their pockets. A homeowner with a R1,6-million bond, for example, is now paying at least R1500 less per month less than they were before the rate-cutting cycle started, which represents a significant easing of pressure and a chance to significantly improve their financial position.” Everitt says the latest reduction also strengthens the position of prospective purchasers, especially first-time buyers, who have the most sensitivity to changes in monthly affordability. “Bond qualification in South Africa still generally follows the well-established rule that monthly repayments should not exceed 30% of a household’s gross income, so when interest rates fall and minimum monthly repayments decrease, prospective buyers can qualify for a larger loan on the same salary. “Even better, they can choose to still buy a less expensive property and enjoy a comfortably lower monthly instalment. If they wish, they may also be able to pay more than the minimum instalment each month and derive huge future benefits by paying off their bonds in a much shorter period and saving many thousands of rands worth of interest.” Using the current average first-time buyer purchase price of R1,6 million, Everitt explains that the drop in the prime rate from 11,75% to 10,25% substantially widens the affordability window. “At last year’s higher rates, many aspiring buyers found that the repayments required would push them over the 30% threshold, preventing them from securing a home loan. With rates now 1,5% lower, far more households fall within the qualifying range, giving them a real opportunity to enter the property market.” He adds that the benefits will compound further if households receive salary increases next year, even if these are relatively modest in line with declining inflation. “A higher income combined with lower interest rates is the perfect scenario for improving affordability, boosting bond applications and creating long-term financial security through property ownership. “Consequently, we expect to see more first-time buyers entering the market, more existing owners upgrading and generally rising confidence across the residential sector in the coming months. In addition, we are highly encouraged by the drop in the unemployment rate in the past quarter, and the creation of almost 250 000 new jobs, which bodes well for the overall economy and for future increases in housing demand.” Issued by Chas Everitt International

