Johannesburg home buyers seeking value flock to the south

With value for money and affordability top of mind for many home buyers, suburbs in Johannesburg South – including Alberton – continue to deliver these benefits and more.

Convenient access to major transport routes and the city centre, coupled with spacious erven, green open spaces, and close proximity to schools, shopping malls and other amenities, all combine to make the area highly attractive to buyers and investors across generations. This is further supported by a broad range of property types and price points to choose from, says Chareen Mota, Pam Golding Properties area manager for Johannesburg South.

“Given the diverse spread of suburbs across this expansive region, residential property options range broadly, from sectional title and freehold homes priced below R1m, through to middle-market homes between R1.5m and the late R3m, as well as upmarket properties from R4m to around R10m-plus, including luxury homes within estates,” says Mota.

“The highest volume of sales is concluded in the middle market, from approximately R800 000 to around R2m. This segment offers excellent value for money, as well as the potential for solid long-term capital growth, underpinned by consistent demand for residential accommodation.”

Mota says many buyers are already residing in Johannesburg South and staying local – either upgrading or downscaling in line with changing lifestyle needs and preferences. First-time buyers typically opt for sectional title homes just below or around the R1m mark, while more mature purchasers tend to buy houses and cluster homes. Cluster living in Meyersdal is particularly popular among retirees seeking secure, lock-up-and-go properties, with prices in the R2.5m – R4m range.

“In addition to local buyers, there is also growing interest from purchasers relocating from areas such as Lenasia and Soweto into Johannesburg South’s middle-class suburbs and estates. Areas offering upmarket to luxury homes include Meyersdal Eco and Nature Estates, Aspen Hills Nature Estate, Eye of Africa, and Bassonia Estate, where prices range from R5m to R20m or more. Recent high-end sales include homes achieving prices in excess of R17m.”

Beyond offering greater value for money when compared to Johannesburg’s northern suburbs, the south is characterised by tranquil nature reserves, green belts and appealing scenery, while remaining centrally located. The area is also well served by a number of good private schools, both locally and in nearby Bedfordview and Linksfield, including Saheti and St Andrew’s.

Value-for-money suburbs under R2m

Mota highlights the following areas as offering good value, with opportunities to purchase homes priced below R2m:

In Alberton:

New Redruth , featuring full-title cluster homes and sectional title units, mostly under 16 years old, as well as new developments

, featuring full-title cluster homes and sectional title units, mostly under 16 years old, as well as new developments Brackenhurst , a popular middle-class family suburb with attractive sectional title units and properties on large stands, some with granny flats

, a popular middle-class family suburb with attractive sectional title units and properties on large stands, some with granny flats Brackendowns , offering good value homes, often on generous stands, with some sectional title options

, offering good value homes, often on generous stands, with some sectional title options Randhart , a sought-after middle-class suburb with appealing family homes

, a sought-after middle-class suburb with appealing family homes Raceview, a smaller area offering good overall value

Other Johannesburg South areas offering value are:

Mulbarton , a well-established middle-class suburb with a fair proportion of sectional title properties

, a well-established middle-class suburb with a fair proportion of sectional title properties Linmeyer , an older area close to Marist Brothers, ideal for buyers looking to renovate

, an older area close to Marist Brothers, ideal for buyers looking to renovate Oakdene , another appealing middle-class suburb with good housing stock

, another appealing middle-class suburb with good housing stock Mondeor , an older suburb that still offers attractive family homes

, an older suburb that still offers attractive family homes Winchester Hills, featuring a mix of sectional title and freestanding homes

Issued by Gaye de Villiers on behalf of Pam Golding Properties