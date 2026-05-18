Transform your outdoor space into a lifestyle escape

As homeowners look for smarter ways to use every square metre of their space, property professionals encourage maximising outdoor areas as an easy way to enhance both lifestyle and property value.

Whether it is a small balcony or a spacious garden, these areas can easily be transformed into extensions of the home, perfect for relaxing weekends, entertaining guests, or even working from home.

Where to start

A great place to start is by creating a seamless flow between indoors and outdoors. Think comfortable seating, durable furnishings and layered lighting that make the space feel just as welcoming as your living room. By mirroring indoor style outside, you can create a cohesive environment that works from morning coffee to evening gatherings.

Another key tip is to design with flexibility in mind. Multi-functional layouts are a growing trend, with homeowners adding features like dining areas, fire pits or quiet corners for work or reading. This is especially useful for those with limited space, where every element should serve more than one purpose.

Make the space feel more vibrant and alive with greenery. Opt for low-maintenance or indigenous plants that thrive in your local climate and consider vertical gardens or potted arrangements if space is a bit tight.

Simple additions

Privacy and comfort should not be overlooked. Simple additions like screens or lapas create a more secluded and peaceful atmosphere, while shade solutions such as umbrellas or patio shades help make the space usable even during the colder months. Adding outdoor décor like rugs and cushions is also an easy way to introduce warmth, colour and personality.

Outdoor areas are an essential part of modern living, especially within South Africa. With a few thoughtful updates, even the smallest balcony or garden can be transformed into a functional, stylish space that enhances everyday living and adds lasting value to your home.

If you are unsure whether you are maximising your outdoor space, speak to a real estate agent for some insights into what similar homes in your area have done with their outdoor spaces. Especially if you are planning to sell soon, the advice of a real estate professional can help you prepare your home for sale in a way that maximises your potential returns.

Issued by Kesia Abrahams