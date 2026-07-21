Off-season property listings attract more serious offers

For smart buyers, making their property purchase during the winter months means they can move in by summer, and before the annual holiday season. While the colder weather tends to keep people indoors for longer, it does not keep serious house hunters away, according to the Seeff Property Group.

Sell during winter

Selling during winter might seem counterintuitive compared to the bustling spring and summer months, but the off-season holds distinct advantages for sellers and buyers. At times, we have even seen house sales increase over the winter months, says Samuel Seeff, chairperson of the Seeff Property Group.

If you are thinking of selling, don’t wait until September as he says winter is an excellent time to list your property. Some of the best deals are often concluded during the winter. There is also no real seasonal price drops as prices are dictated by the broader economy and market factors, not by the weather.

Serious offers

Sellers may, in fact, enjoy several advantages, such as fewer listings to compete with, while those looking to buy are usually serious buyers rather than casual window-shoppers. These buyers are rarely just looking and are often working with specific timelines in mind, whether it’s a lifestyle change or relocation for school access, making them far more likely to submit serious offers.

Move before year-end

Buyers who leave it too late in the year could risk not being in their new house for the summer holidays. The Deeds Office process in SA takes roughly three months from acceptance of the offer to purchase and fulfilment of any conditions attached to it until full registration. To guarantee registration before the year-end break, documents must usually also be lodged as early in December as possible.

Transacting during the winter months is therefore the most effective way to ensure you can legally move in before the year-end period sets in. Buying during the off-season may also provide some negotiating leverage which may not be available if the market picks up towards the Spring period. Sellers may also be more motivated to close a deal.

First impressions are critical

Selling in the winter season usually requires extra care though, says Seeff. First impressions are always critical as the buyer usually makes up their mind quite quickly. Ensure the property is light, airy, and well presented, and highlight any special winter-friendly features such as heating or a fireplace.

You want to ensure that buyers find no reason to walk away or look to discount your price, says Seeff. If your property offers alternative energy solutions such solar panels, a power back-up system, and gas for cooking or heating, highlight these as energy resilience is a massive selling point for local buyers.

Issued by Gina Meintjes