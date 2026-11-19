A beautiful outdoor space doesn’t need a sprawling garden, a swimming pool or a major renovation. Sometimes, all it takes is a little imagination and thoughtful planting.

Natasha Lockwood, an interior designer living on Cape Town’s Atlantic Seaboard, saw potential in a neglected courtyard and this became the perfect place to start transforming her family home.

While it may look like something straight out of a holiday destination, this is very much a space designed for everyday life.

With more than 25 years of experience running her own interior design, decorating and project management studio, Lockwood knows a thing or two about creating beautiful spaces.

Lockwood shares her home with her two young children, a miniature schnauzer and two cats. This means there is rarely a dull moment. Rather than trying to keep the household chaos at bay, she has created little pockets of calm throughout the house and garden, giving everyone somewhere to retreat when they need a breather.

The courtyard is her own little refuge.

Photo: Supplied

A sheltered Provençal sanctuary

When the family moved in, the courtyard already had one thing going for it: A beautiful stone wall. Beyond that, it was largely overlooked, with old pavers, artificial lawn and very little personality.

But it had an advantage that was hard to ignore. It was almost completely sheltered from the wind, a real bonus when Cape Town’s south-easter makes an appearance.

Lockwood saw an opportunity to turn it into a cool, inviting summer retreat, drawing inspiration from the gardens of France and Italy, where flowers spill over walls and greenery softens every corner.

The result is a fresh white-and-green palette, with white bougainvillaeas, hydrangeas, roses, impatiens, petunias and geraniums bringing the space to life.

Even the paving was carefully considered. White cement was mixed into the colouring to lighten the tone, helping to create the airy feel she wanted. Trellises, a gate and jasmine complete the enclosed garden look, while the climbing flowers add softness and charm.

A fountain has a special place in Lockwood’s heart. “I love the sound of water; it is so cooling and calming. I designed the fountain with curves to contrast with the straight lines of the courtyard, and sourced the spouts specially to emphasise the Provençal style,” she explains.

Of course, a pretty courtyard is even better when it gets used.

For this family, it has become an extension of the home, a place for morning coffee, relaxed afternoons, dinners with friends and the occasional braai when the weather plays along.

Photo: Supplied

And when evening arrives, the jasmine spilling over the trellises fills the air with its fragrance.

An extension of the kitchen

The courtyard sits just outside the kitchen, which is the heart of the household. Someone is always looking for something to eat, whether it is the family, the pets or the designer herself experimenting with a new dish.

Lockwood’s little edible garden is another practical touch. Pots just outside the kitchen hold herbs, tomatoes and lettuce, making it easy to pick fresh ingredients for a home-grown salad.

Beyond the courtyard is a relaxing day-bed area, inspired by the poolside day beds found at hotels around the world. It brings a little holiday feeling home, creating another comfortable spot to stretch out and enjoy the outdoors.

Photo: Supplied

Budget-friendly makeover ideas

Not every outdoor makeover needs new paving, expensive furniture or a complete landscaping overhaul. Some of Lockwood’s best ideas involve working with what is already there.

If you have a bare paved area without garden beds, she suggests grouping three pots of different heights and filling them with pretty plants. It is a simple way to bring colour and life into a forgotten corner.

Photo: Supplied

Trellises with climbing plants can soften plain walls and disguise visible plumbing pipes, while outdoor rugs can give tired paving a new lease on life without the expense of ripping it out.

She used an outdoor rug in the day-bed area, where the existing pavers were perfectly sound but not quite to her taste. It also makes the surface more comfortable underfoot on hot days, and the cats are fans too.

For evenings outdoors, draped hanging lights create a lovely atmosphere without requiring an elaborate lighting scheme.

Then there are the less glamorous details that can make a big difference to how a space looks and functions. Air-conditioning units are hidden behind trellis screens that also provide storage for recycling, some drains disappear beneath pots, and an old granite slab from a kitchen table has been repurposed as a serving surface beside the day bed.

It is a reminder that good design is not only about what you put on display, but also about finding attractive ways to deal with the things you would rather not see.

Photo: Supplied

Practical family living indoors

The same practical thinking extends indoors.

Lockwood’s work often involves decorating high-end properties intended for short-term letting, where interiors need to look beautiful while standing up to plenty of use. She has brought many of those principles into her own home.

Her advice is to choose upholstery fabrics with stain protection built into the fibres, consider washable loose covers and invest in attractive storage baskets that make it easy for everyone to put their belongings away.

When children are young, precious and breakable items are best kept somewhere safe. And rather than aiming for a perfectly minimal home, she prefers styles that are a little more relaxed and forgiving.

“I would avoid minimalism. It demands perfection, which is rarely attainable in everyday life,” she says.

This sentiment feels particularly fitting in a busy family home. A beautiful space should not come at the cost of worrying about every mark, spill or misplaced toy.

She also finds joy in the more personal details, including sentimental pieces inherited from her parents and grandparents, which had been packed away for years and are now finding their place in her home.

Lockwood believes that creating a home is an ongoing process of making spaces feel comfortable, meaningful and suited to the people who live in them.

After all the renovating and decorating, she is now looking forward to finishing off the last few areas and enjoying the summer holidays.

And if the courtyard is any indication, there will be no shortage of lovely places to do just that.

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