World Rugby handed down the six-match ban yesterday (November 17) over Erasmus’s comments about the officiating in the Springboks’ 21–19 defeat to France in Paris last Friday, reports The Citizen.

SA Rugby said it respected the disciplinary process but wanted Erasmus to have the opportunity to explain the context of his remarks and ‘assure the panel that it was not his intention to allege that any match official had acted with ulterior motives’.

Erasmus made the comments during a team announcement press conference in Dublin on Monday, where he criticised the television match official for allegedly failing to intervene in several tackles by French players.

He claimed that as many as 17 knee-drop tackles had gone unpunished. The tackle, in which a defender drops one or both knees before making contact with the ball carrier, has been outlawed by World Rugby since the beginning of November.

During the press conference, Erasmus questioned whether the failure to act was due to a technology problem or a deliberate decision, raising the possibility of match-fixing.

World Rugby referred the comments to its Match Official Abuse Sanction Process, introduced in July this year to address public criticism that could undermine the credibility and safety of match officials.

An independent panel chaired by Australian senior counsel Adam Casselden found that the comments met the threshold for serious misconduct.

In its decision, the panel said the remarks suggested that match officials had acted with bias or deliberately influenced the outcome of a match. It found that, taken as a whole, the comments amounted to an unacceptable attack on their credibility and competence.

World Rugby said robust, respectful debate about officiating was acceptable, but teams had established channels to raise concerns. It said questioning a decision was different from questioning an official’s integrity.

What the ban means for Erasmus

The six-match suspension prevents Erasmus from having any match-day involvement with the Springboks during the affected international fixtures.

He may not coach or communicate directly or indirectly with players and team management on match days. He is also prohibited from entering the stadium, coaches’ box, playing enclosure or technical area, approaching match officials, taking part in match-day feedback processes or performing media duties.

The suspension means Erasmus will miss this weekend’s Nations Championship match against Ireland and the finals weekend at Twickenham at the end of November.

He will also miss the Springboks’ first four tests next year.

Assistant coaches, including Mzwandile Stick, Deon Davids, Tony Brown, Jerry Flannery and Felix Jones, will take charge on match days during his suspension.

Erasmus has previously faced disciplinary action from World Rugby for criticising match officials.

In November 2021, he received a two-month suspension and was banned from all match-day activity until September 2022, after a video in which he criticised referee Nic Berry’s performance during the British and Irish Lions series became public. In 2022, he received a two-match ban following social media comments about officials after the Springboks’ defeat to France in Marseille.

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