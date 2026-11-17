Pitso Mosimane believes Bafana Bafana must respect Kenya’s quality rather than rely on past results or reputations when the teams meet in Nairobi later this afternoon (November 17).

The Bafana Bafana coach was speaking ahead of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) Group D qualifier at Nyayo National Stadium. Kick-off is at 18:00, reports The Citizen.

Bafana need a win to reclaim top spot

Bafana were held to a 2-2 draw by Kenya in Orlando on Friday and need a victory in Nairobi to regain top spot in Group D.

Guinea moved to the top of the group with nine points after beating Eritrea 3-1 in Cairo on Monday, leaving them two points ahead of Bafana.

Kenya have already qualified automatically for Afcon 2027 as co-hosts with Tanzania and Uganda. Bafana must therefore finish ahead of Guinea to secure qualification.

“If you are not playing at home, it is different. They are not underdogs, they are a good team,” Mosimane said.

Mosimane puts the game ahead of reputation

Mosimane also dismissed suggestions that his reputation as one of Africa’s leading coaches should influence expectations surrounding the match.

“I am not playing,” he said.

“South Africa is playing Kenya. The national team playing against each other is bigger than me. There have been a lot of coaches in the continent who have done exceptionally well, maybe better than me.

“You don’t put yourself ahead of the game, it is the most arrogant thing you can do. The game doesn’t care who you play against. You saw at the World Cup, you had Carlo Ancelotti, who has so many Champions League titles, and he had Brazil [Brazil had a poor World Cup finals, losing to Norway in the last 16].

“We have to respect each other … history does not give you an advantage.”

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