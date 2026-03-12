Bulls brace for Stormers on home ground in Pretoria

Vodacom Bulls captain Marcell Coetzee says his team are bracing for a serious challenge against the DHL Stormers at Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria on Saturday, despite the contrasting form the teams find themselves in.

When they first clashed in Cape Town two months ago, the Stormers secured their 10th win in a row while the Bulls were nearing the turning point of their seven-match losing run, reports The Citizen.

The game was tight but ended 13-8 to the Stormers after a late try from a maul proved the difference following a 35-minute deadlock.

Now, the Stormers have lost three in a row while the Bulls have consecutively won four.

‘X-factor players’

In their last two games, against the Lions and Sharks, the Bulls have scored 15 tries while conceding only four.

They are holding onto their play-off spot, lying eighth with six wins from 11 games, while the Stormers have slipped from pole position to fifth, with eight wins out of 11.

But history is against the Bulls. They have won only two of the 11 United Rugby Championship contests between the sides and emerged victorious at Loftus once after hosting the Capetonians four times.

“They have a very good record here,” Coetzee admits.



“There are a couple of games where they had our number, and they will draw confidence from that.

“Saying that, it’s a big game and the guys are excited for it. They’ve got dangers all over the park, a lot of X-factor players. Players who give them momentum, or are reliable at set-piece. So it’s about preparing as best we can.”

Stormers motivated for a comeback against Bulls

Coetzee adds the Stormers would be motivated to fight back after their recent defeats.

“That just makes them more dangerous,” he says.

“They’ve got a great tactical game that they have played against us. We just need to nullify it and play with our DNA.

“It’s a traditional cultural history between the sides that is immense. You take the legends from the two teams who have represented the Springboks. If both teams do well, it is an indication that Springbok rugby is doing well.”

He adds that the derby contest brought out the best of both teams.

Breaking news at your fingertips… Follow Caxton Network News on Facebook and join our WhatsApp channel.

Nuus wat saakmaak. Volg Caxton Netwerk-nuus op Facebook en sluit aan by ons WhatsApp-kanaal.