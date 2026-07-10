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Video: Richards Bay runner takes on 400km Icon’s Journey Marathon

A field of elite endurance athletes prepares to honour South Africa's liberation heritage by running across the Eastern Cape.

3 minutes ago
Tamlyn Cramer 1 minute read
Marsha 'The Machine' Muller laces up for gruelling 400km challenge Photo: Supplied

The excitement is palpable as Marsha ‘The Machine’ Muller, with 11 other Icons 4 Change runners, prepares for the start of the 400km Icon’s Journey Marathon.

Handpicked from a number of elite endurance runners from across the country, Zululand Observer reports the Richards Bay endurance runner will put the Zululand region and KZN on the map in this epic event.

The event gets under way on Sunday morning (July 12), following a short shake-up run today (July 10) after the runners arrived at their lodgings in the Eastern Cape yesterday.

Athletes will complete a standard marathon of 42.2km per day over seven consecutive days, followed by a gruelling 103km on day eight, along a gravel route from Clarkebury to Mthatha.

Tracing liberation history

At its core, the 400km iconic challenge is a living journey that traces the footsteps of South Africa’s liberation icons across the Eastern Cape, linking historically significant towns and communities in an impactful and symbolic way.

The route starts in Alice, then moves on to Fort Beaufort (KwaMaqoma), Whittlesea and Komani, Cofimvaba and Ngcobo, Clarkebury, and finishes in Mthatha.

From its inception, the initiative was designed to use endurance sport as a platform to connect communities, honour South Africa’s liberation heritage and inspire social change.

Uplifting communities

Funds raised through the initiative are directed towards supporting children in underserved communities, through provision of school shoes, sanitary packs, and sports kits and equipment.

“What makes the athletes special is not only their athletic ability, but also their willingness to use their journey to uplift others,” said challenge chairperson Sandisiwe September.

Watch the video:

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3 minutes ago
Tamlyn Cramer 1 minute read

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Tamlyn Cramer

With a background in publishing in the UK, Tamlyn has been in the news industry since 2013, working her way up from journalist to sub-editor. She holds a diploma in journalism from the London School of Journalism. Tamlyn has a passion for hard environmental news, and has covered many such stories during her time at the Zululand Observer. She is passionate about the written word and helping others polish their skill.

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