Bulls brace for Stormers: ‘Dangers all over the park’

The Stormers will be eager to bounce back after suffering three defeats in a row.

Bulls captain Marcell Coetzee says his team are bracing for a serious challenge against the Stormers at Loftus on Saturday, despite the contrasting form the teams find themselves in.

When they first clashed in Cape Town two months ago, the Stormers secured their 10th win in a row while the Bulls were nearing the turning point of their seven-match losing run.

The game was tight but ended 13-8 to the Stormers after a late try from a maul proved the difference following a 35-minute deadlock.

Now, the Stormers have lost three in a row while the Bulls have won four consecutively.

‘X-factor players’

In their last two games, against the Lions and Sharks, the Bulls have scored 15 tries while conceding only four.

They are holding onto their play-off spot, lying eighth with six wins from 11 games, while the Stormers have slipped from pole position to fifth, with eight wins out of 11.

But history is against the Bulls. They have won only two of the 11 URC contests between the sides and emerged victorious at Loftus once after hosting the Capetonians four times.

“They have a very good record here,” Coetzee admitted. “There are a couple of games where they had our number and they will draw confidence from that.

“Saying that, it’s a big game and the guys are excited for it. They’ve got dangers all over the park, a lot of X-factor players. Players who give them momentum, or are reliable at set-piece. So it’s about preparing as best we can.”

Stormers will be motivated for a comeback v Bulls

Coetzee added the Stormers would be motivated to fight back after their recent defeats.

“That just makes them more dangerous,” he said. “They’ve got a great tactical game that they have played against us. We just need to nullify it and play with our DNA.

“It’s a traditional cultural history between the sides that is immense. You take the legends from the two teams who have represented the Springboks. If both teams do well it is an indication that Springbok rugby is doing well.”

He said the derby contest brought out the best of both teams.