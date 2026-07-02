Orlando Pirates winger Relebohile Mofokeng secures landmark European transfer

Bafana Bafana forward Relebohile Mofokeng is set to join Belgian top-flight club Royale Union Saint-Gilloise following his standout performances at the Fifa World Cup 2026, reports Sedibeng Ster.

The Orlando Pirates forward had an impressive Fifa World Cup 2026.

He was one of the outstanding performers for Bafana Bafana in this global football tournament before South Africa was eliminated by Canada in the Round of 32 on Sunday (June 28). Bafana Bafana had made history by qualifying for Fifa World Cup 2026 knockout stages for the first time thanks to coach Hugo Broos.

Straight to Belgium

Mofokeng didn’t join the Bafana Bafana party as he had to fly to Belgium, leaving the rest of the team behind. He is expected to undergo medical tests at his new club.

This was confirmed by Mofokeng’s parents, who are hosting the second annual Relebohile Mofokeng Foundation Tournament currently underway in Sharpeville.

His parents proudly confirmed their son’s news to Sedibeng Ster Sport.

Apart from his world cup performance, Mofokeng had a great season with Orlando Pirates and was instrumental in Pirates being crowned PSL champions.

Superstar!

Mofokeng started his soccer career at the dusty Sharpeville grounds. His rise to stardom began when he joined the School of Excellence.

He showed his promise from a young age, with Orlando Pirates signing him up when he was just 18 after impressing at the annual Pirates Cup scouting tournament. Mofokeng became a star for Orlando Pirates in the DStv Diski Challenge and it came as no surprise when he was promoted to the senior team.

In his first season in top-flight football, Mofokeng was part of the team that won the MTN and Nedbank Cups before helping his club secure the PSL crown.

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