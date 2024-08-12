Mistakes and growth opportunities

Cast your mind back to a time when you did poorly in a test or examination. Did you say to yourself: “Ah well, at least I didn’t do as badly as some others did?” Or did you look to those who achieved well and ask yourself: “I wonder what he or she did to get such a good mark; what strategies can I use to do better?”

Well, Karen Archer, the deputy head and director of Bellavista S.H.A.R.E. was the former- the so called looking down approach- and although she was not aware of this at the time, she grew up with a fixed mindset.

It was only in Archer’s mid-thirties that she was exposed to a different way of thinking: One that encompasses growth mindset and plasticity of the brain, and she can honestly say, it transformed the way she interacts with society, approaches tasks and raises her own children.

In academic terms, neuroplasticity is the ability of neural networks in the brain to change through growth and reorganisation. This involves altering existing synapses, creating connections between neurons, and forming new neurons and neural networks. What we seem to have only recently come to understand though, is that brain development is not only confined to the early years, but rather it continues into adulthood, allowing for ongoing synaptic growth and change.

Growth mindset is a psychological concept developed by psychologist Carol Dweck. It is the belief that one’s abilities, talents, and intelligence can be developed and improved through dedication, effort, and a willingness to learn. Individuals with a growth mindset see challenges as opportunities for growth, embrace mistakes and view failure as a stepping stone to success. They believe that their abilities are not fixed but can be expanded with practice and persistence. Growth mindset should not be met with the simple belief that we can do just anything; but rather that under the right conditions and with the right support, change is possible.

You may well be asking, what is the connection between neuroplasticity and growth mindset? A growth mindset creates an environment that nurtures and supports neuroplasticity. By believing in your ability to develop and improve, you are more inclined to engage in activities that challenge your existing skills and knowledge. This, in turn, stimulates the brain to reorganise and create new neural pathways, leading to increased learning and growth.

So as parents, caregivers and educators, what can you do to foster a growth mindset in children and promote neuroplasticity? Here are some practical examples:

Model a growth mindset : Demonstrate a growth mindset in your own behaviour and use the language to support it. Share your own challenges and how you overcame them. Show that learning and improvement are lifelong processes.

: Demonstrate a growth mindset in your own behaviour and use the language to support it. Share your own challenges and how you overcame them. Show that learning and improvement are lifelong processes. Encourage curiosity and questions : Foster an environment where asking questions and seeking answers is valued. Encourage your child to explore, experiment and be curious about the world around them.

: Foster an environment where asking questions and seeking answers is valued. Encourage your child to explore, experiment and be curious about the world around them. Encourage learning from mistakes and reflection : Teach your child that mistakes are opportunities to learn. Reflect on situations and discuss what went wrong, what can be learned from it, and how to try again. Offer constructive feedback that is specific and focused on the effort and strategies used, rather than on personal attributes.

: Teach your child that mistakes are opportunities to learn. Reflect on situations and discuss what went wrong, what can be learned from it, and how to try again. Offer constructive feedback that is specific and focused on the effort and strategies used, rather than on personal attributes. Promote resilience : Encourage your child to keep trying even when things get tough. Share stories of famous individuals who failed multiple times before achieving success.

: Encourage your child to keep trying even when things get tough. Share stories of famous individuals who failed multiple times before achieving success. Set realistic goals : Help your child set achievable goals and break tasks into manageable steps. Celebrate small achievements along the way to build their confidence.

: Help your child set achievable goals and break tasks into manageable steps. Celebrate small achievements along the way to build their confidence. Encourage collaborative learning : Foster teamwork and collaboration by engaging your child in group activities where they can learn from others and share their own knowledge.

: Foster teamwork and collaboration by engaging your child in group activities where they can learn from others and share their own knowledge. Introduce new challenges : Regularly present your child with new challenges that are slightly beyond their current abilities to stretch their skills and encourage growth.

: Regularly present your child with new challenges that are slightly beyond their current abilities to stretch their skills and encourage growth. Teach the power of “yet” : Help your child understand that just because they can’t do something now, it doesn’t mean they won’t be able to in the future. Use the word “yet” to reinforce this concept (e.g., “You haven’t mastered this math problem yet”).

: Help your child understand that just because they can’t do something now, it doesn’t mean they won’t be able to in the future. Use the word “yet” to reinforce this concept (e.g., “You haven’t mastered this math problem yet”). Celebrate effort and perseverance, not talent: Celebrate not just the end results but also the effort, strategies and perseverance your child shows in their activities. This encourages them to value hard work and perseverance.

It is with this belief, that abilities and intelligence can be developed through dedication and hard work, that can lead to a love of learning and resilience that is essential for great accomplishment at any stage in your life. Essentially, believing that we are modifiable beings gives us hope, and don’t we all need some of that right now? For more information, and learning resources, visit Bellavista’s website.

Article supplied by Karen Archer, Deputy Head: Director of Bellavista S.H.A.R.E.