Do labels matter?

These labels (or diagnoses) can be powerful tools for accessing necessary resources and understanding the child, guiding intervention and supporting the family. As occupational therapists (OTs), we agree that a clear diagnosis is important, however, our primary focus is not the label itself, rather, how it informs and guides the support we provide to help each child thrive and reach their full potential.

The purpose of labels

A label can serve as a helpful starting point for understanding a child’s unique needs. For many families, receiving a diagnosis provides validation for their concerns and clarity about their child’s experiences. For others, a label might affirm their worst nightmare – that their child is atypical. But what exactly does that mean?

A diagnosis like ADHD might explain why a child struggles with sustained attention, while a dyspraxia diagnosis can shed light on motor planning difficulties. Labels or diagnoses have many practical advantages such as accessing resources; informing what interventions would be best and building awareness. A diagnosis fosters understanding among caregivers, teachers, and peers, reducing stigma, blame or misconceptions about the child’s behaviour. Although labels can be useful, they do have some limitations that should be acknowledged such as potentially overshadowing the individual, stigma or stereotypes, and rigid thinking.

For OTs, the label is only a piece of the puzzle. We aim to work with the diagnosis but shift our focus to consider the whole child, their environment, relationships, routines, and personal goals. This holistic perspective ensures our interventions are individualised and meaningful to the child we see in front of us. We focus on functional goals like dressing, writing neatly, and engaging in appropriate social interactions on the playground. We build on the child’s strengths allowing for improved confidence and motivation, which aids our ability to then tackle a feeling of challenge. It is vital to collaborate with team members, including parents and teachers, ensuring the transition of the skills into the home and classroom environment.

Ultimately, labels or diagnoses are navigation tools, not definitions. While they provide valuable insight, they should not box a child into rigid expectations or limit their potential. As OTs, our focus is on empowering each child to navigate their world with greater independence and confidence, using the label as a guide but never as the sole determinant of their identity or future. The question is therefore not whether labels matter, but how we use them responsibly to support each child’s unique journey. By emphasising a child’s strengths and fostering their growth, we can ensure that the child remains the cornerstone of the care we provide. For more information, visit Bellavista School’s website.

Article supplied by Dani Gluckman, Occupational Therapist at Bellavista School