Motoring

Toyota brings FJ back as Land Cruiser’s new entry-level off-roader

Built on the same foundations as the Hilux and Fortuner, the compact Land Cruiser FJ combines proven hardware with serious off-road credentials.

4 minutes ago
Jaco van der Merwe 1 minute read
The all-new FJ clad in Cacite Blue paintwork. Picture: Supplied/The Citizen

Toyota has revived the FJ badge not as an FJ Cruiser that was discontinued four years ago, but rather as a Land Cruiser FJ for the first time.

Albeit the fact that the FJ Cruiser paid homage to the iconic FJ40, the first to wear the backronym for ‘Freedom and Joy’, it never wore the Land Cruiser nomenclature. In fact, it was initially only meant for the North American market. But the introduction of right-hand drive models meant it reached more markets like South Africa.

Even though the retro-styled FJ Cruiser with its distinctive ‘suicide’ rear doors was only available with a 4.0 litre V6 petrol engine due to its American demands, it quickly reached cult status locally. It was offered for 12 years before Toyota stopped its global production in 2023.

FJ joins Land Cruiser family

Toyota decided to incorporate the revived FJ in its Land Cruiser family, the Japanese carmaker’s long running lineage of models. Since its debut as the BJ Model in 1951, the LC badge has earned a reputation as a renowned off-roader. It is commonly known as the Master of Africa as it has proven itself to conquer any terrain.

The all-new FJ, which starts at R714 000, joins the Land Cruiser family alongside the 300, Prado and 70 Series. Owning a Land Cruiser is now almost R300 000 more affordable than before considering the previous entry point was the LC78’s almost R1m price tag.

Geared for off-roading

The FJ rides on an adapted version of the IMV 0 platform that underpins the Hilux and Fortuner. Like its siblings, it has a low transfer case and rear differential lock.

Like the discontinued the FJ Cruiser, the all-new FJ is only offered in petrol guise with diesel a possibility in future. The naturally aspirated 2.7 litre mill produces 122kW of power and 245Nm of torque and is mated to a six-speed auto box.

4 minutes ago
Jaco van der Merwe 1 minute read

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Jaco Van Der Merwe

Summary: - Oversees The Citizen Motoring’s print and digital presence - Reports on new car models, industry news and motorsports - Road tests cars and motorcycles - Joined The Citizen in 2010 as Sports Editor before becoming the Head of Motoring in 2018 - Spend 10 years at Beeld newspaper - Has worked as sub-editor, sports reporter and sports editor Experience: After starting his career as a lay-out sub-editor at the now defunct printed edition of Afrikaans newspaper Beeld in Johannesburg, Jaco went on to cover cricket, rugby, football, boxing and golf as a sports reporter. He has travelled extensively with the South African national cricket team, touring Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, India and Northern Ireland to cover international matches. In 2019 and 2023 he explored the South American and sub-Saharan deserts respectively at the Dakar Rally along with the savanna in Kenya at the World Rally Championship in 2023. He has covered the 2003 Cricket World Cup, 2006 and 2009 ICC Champions Trophy, 2007 T20 World Cup, 2009 Fifa Confederations Cup, 2010 Afcon and Fifa World Cup qualification, world title boxing fights and European Tour golf events. He was the recipient of the Newcomer of the Year award at the SAB Sports Awards in 2003. When he takes a break from his dad’s taxi routine, you’ll find him on his Kawasaki cruiser or attempting to add to his Comrades Marathon and Ironman medals. QUALIFICATION: BA (Hons) in Business Comm (NWU) HOBBIES: Running, motorcycling, photography

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