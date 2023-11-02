Meet the wives of South Africa’s Proteas

With a solid victory in the Rugby World Cup, South Africans draw their eyes to India, where the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup is currently underway. As it stands, the Proteas claimed victory over New Zealand in their match yesterday, due to advance to the next match on Sunday, against India.

Behind the nation’s Proteas battling out at the crease, are their strong, supportive ladies cheering them through the wickets. Let’s meet the women who are always batting for their boys:

Keshav and Lerisha Maharaj

The couple first met through mutual friends in 2018. Keshav is the Protea’s spin bowler and Lerisha is a beauty therapist.

The lovebirds have had to postpone their wedding twice – once due to the pandemic and again, when they both lost their grandparents. Finally, in April 2022, the couple took their vows in a traditional Hindu wedding.

Lerisha often bats for her man, taking to social media to share her support in his Proteas career.

Quinton and Sasha De Kock

The couple met in 2012, after De Kock played a match-winning inning. Sasha was a cheerleader there and congratulated Quinton on his performance. They started dating and married in 2016. Soon after, they welcomed a daughter, Kiara.

Sasha is also a proud supporter of her husband and is often seen cheerleading Quinton on at the stadium.

Aiden and Nicole Markram

Aiden and Nicole first started dating over years ago, and finally tied the knot in July earlier this year. The couple share two adoptive dogs together. Nicole is always vocal about her support for Aiden battling it out at the crease. In a post on Instagram, she pens the following message to her hubby:

“I have said this a million times, but here it goes again. I am so incredibly proud of you. Not just because of your achievements but, because of the person you are, always have been and I know always will be! I will always be your support, no matter what. I will always have your back. I will always cheer you on. I will always pick you up when you feel down. Keep shining your light, you still have so much to show. ILY @aidenmarkram ”

Rassie and Lara van der Dussen

Rassie and Lara started dating over ten years ago in 2012 and they’ve been together ever since. In April 2018, after 6 years of dating, the couple said their ‘I do’s”.

Recently taking to Instagram to share her pride in Rassie jetting off to India for the ODI World Cup, Lara writes:

“Off to India for the ODI World Cup 2023 you go. You will forever fill my heart with utmost pride! Bring it home

#CWC23 #BePartOfIt”

David Miller and Camilla Harris

The couple aren’t husband and wife yet, but just eight weeks ago, this pair announced their engagement! David and Camilla, who have known each other for six years, began dating in 2022. In a quote published to YOU, Camilla says:

“I was so proud when I heard Dave was going to the world cup. I know what it means to him to play for his country, especially in a world cup.”

Feature Images: Instagram

