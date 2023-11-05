Lifestyle

Handré and Marise Pollard have announced they’re expecting a baby

Another Springbok couple have announced they are having a baby, shortly after the Etzebeths announced that they also have a little one on the way.

Handré and Marise Pollard. Photo: Marise Pollard/Instagram

In the second baby announcement of the season for South Africa’s rugby world champs, Handré and Marise Pollard have just shared that they’re expecting!

The couple, who tied the knot in 2017 in Stellenbosch, are the second Springbok couple to announce a baby on the way, after Eben and Anlia Etzebeth confirmed their exciting news in an Instagram post a day after the Springboks claimed their victory.

On Sunday, Marise and Handré Pollard added to the excitement by taking to Instagram to share images from special couple’s shoot…

In the snaps, Handré embraces Marise, who is sporting a baby bump!

The post, penned by Marise, reads:

“The biggest blessing of them all joining us April ‘24 🐥
Thank you Jesus for trusting us with this little life. 🤍

 

The Pollards will be welcoming their first child in April next year.

Congrats to our Springbok champions and their supportive ladies!

