Big Zulu’s new album to be released this month

Musicians continue to work hard to make sure that their fans and supporters are always entertained.

South African songwriter and rapper Siyabonga Nene, professionally known as Big Zulu, is popular for making hit songs in his home language IsiZulu. He has collaborated with multi-award-winning singer Sjava to form a duo called Inkabi Zezwe.

Together, the two artists have made many hit songs, such as Umbayimbayi, which was a lead song for their album Ukhamba.

The Imali Eningi hitmaker took to Instagram to share the cover of his new album. In his caption, he wrote: “Nkabi Nation Ngiyabingelela. Njengoba bengithembisile ukuth Ngizokhipha igama (Greetings to the Nkabi nation, as you know I have promised to reveal the name of the album).”

He also revealed the name of the album – Ngises’Congweni – and said it’s set to drop on March 27.

He concluded: “Ngiyabonga kakhulu ngithembe nizolithokozela. Uthando Lunye (Thank you so much and I hope that you will enjoy the album. One love.)

Fans and supporters flooded his comment section expressing their excitement:

One fan wrote: “Can’t wait.”

Another said: “Will be waiting Nkabi.”

Actor and businessman Wiseman Mncube said: “Ibhola lakho webhuuti (It is your ball my brother).”

