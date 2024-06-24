This winter’s must-have skincare product…and it’s totally affordable too!

Say goodbye to dry, cracked, flaky skin that feels rough to the touch and looks dull by giving your skin a moisture boost this winter. Enter petroleum jelly, the unsung hero of winter skincare.

For over a century, petroleum jelly, also known as petrolatum, has been a staple product in skincare – and it’s still a must-have today. Here’s why, according to Clere:

Superior moisturisation: One of the primary benefits of petroleum jelly is its ability to lock in moisture. It forms a protective barrier on the skin’s surface, preventing water loss and keeping the skin hydrated for extended periods. This is especially important in winter, when the air is dry, and the skin’s natural moisture barrier is more prone to damage. Healing dry and cracked skin : Petroleum jelly is highly effective in healing dry, cracked skin. It assists in sealing in moisture and provides a conducive environment for the skin to repair itself. Applying a layer of petroleum jelly to areas like the hands, feet, and lips can prevent and heal cracks, keeping your skin smooth and soft. Protection against harsh elements : Winter weather can be brutal on the skin, with cold winds and low humidity levels stripping away natural oils. Petroleum jelly acts as a shield, protecting the skin from harsh environmental factors. Applying a thin layer before heading outdoors can help to safeguard your skin from the elements. Soothing irritated skin : Winter can exacerbate skin conditions such as eczema and psoriasis, leading to red, itchy, and inflamed skin. Petroleum jelly’s gentle and non-irritating formula makes it ideal for soothing irritated skin. Versatility in use : Petroleum jelly is incredibly versatile and can be used in numerous ways to benefit your skin. From being a lip balm and cuticle softener to acting as a makeup remover and eyebrow tamer, its uses are virtually endless. This makes it a must-have in any winter skincare arsenal.

Ready to enjoy smooth, soft and hydrated skin all winter? Try these three tips to incorporate petroleum jelly in your skincare routine:

Night-time moisturiser: Apply a thin layer of petroleum jelly to your face and hands before bed. This allows the product to work overnight, sealing in moisture and helping your skin to repair itself as you sleep. For an intensive treatment, consider wearing cotton gloves or socks after application to enhance absorption. Lip care: Chapped lips are a common winter woe. Keep your lips soft and hydrated by applying petroleum jelly throughout the day. Post-shower routine: After showering, when your skin is still damp, apply petroleum jelly to areas prone to dryness, such as elbows, knees, and heels. This helps to lock in moisture and prevent the skin from becoming dry and flaky.

