Mystery double-cab surfaces, linked to Corolla Cross line-up

In an interview with Automotive News in May 2026, Toyota hinted at a possible RAV4-based double-cab bakkie, with CEO Ted Ogawa calling it a brand opportunity. While that model remains unconfirmed, images have now surfaced online of what is believed to be a Corolla Cross-based double-cab, fuelling speculation around the automaker’s next utility-focused offering.

An Instagram user, blogauto_br, shared an image of a camouflage-wrapped double-cab spotted in São Paulo, Brazil. Although heavily disguised, the front end appears to resemble that of the Corolla Cross compact SUV.

To accommodate a load bed, the pickup version is expected to feature a longer body compared to the SUV. For reference, the Corolla Cross measures 4 460mm in length, 1 825mm in width, and has a 2 640mm wheelbase.

Further details surrounding the Corolla Cross Pickup, as it is rumoured to be named, remain scarce. However, reports suggest that the TNGA-based bakkie, which is set to be positioned below the new Hilux, will be offered with a range of powertrain options.

The latter includes a 2.0-litre naturally aspirated four-cylinder petrol and, most likely, the firm’s 1.8-litre self-charging hybrid electric vehicle setup, which is offered with its best-selling compact-SUV sibling.

There have also been rumours that the Japanese automaker’s VW Tukan rival could be offered with a plug-in hybrid powertrain, paired with Toyota’s E-Four all-wheel-drive system.

From what CARmag understands, the Corolla Cross Pickup will make its global debut in the first quarter of next year.

The post Rumoured Toyota Corolla Cross double-cab bakkie spotted in camouflage appeared first on Car Magazine

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