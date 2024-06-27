Lifestyle

Smoked salmon salad with boiled eggs

This smoked salmon salad with sliced eggs is a delightful and nutritious option, perfect for a light lunch or dinner.

June 27, 2024
Vanessa Papas 1 minute read
Smoked salmon salad with boiled eggs
Use mixed greens for the base of this salad for some variety.

Simple and easy to make, this smoked salmon with boiled eggs and crisp veggies packs a punch in the flavour department. Made with lots of fresh ingredients and finished with a lemon and mustard dressing, this is one delicious mid-week meal.

Ingredients

  • 4 cups mixed greens (arugula, spinach, and romaine)
  • 225 grams smoked salmon, thinly sliced
  • 4 large eggs
  • 1 avocado, sliced
  • 1 red pepper, sliced
  • 1 small red onion, thinly sliced
  • 1 cup cherry tomatoes, halved
  • 1 cucumber, thinly sliced
  • 1 lemon, cut into wedges
  • Fresh dill, for garnish

Dressing

  • 3 tbsp olive oil
  • 1 tbsp Dijon mustard
  • 1 tbsp lemon juice
  • 1 tsp honey
  • Salt and pepper, to taste

Method

  1. Place the eggs in a saucepan and cover them with water. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat.
  2. Once boiling, reduce the heat to a simmer and cook for 10 minutes.
  3. Remove the eggs and place them in an ice bath for 5 minutes before peeling. Slice the eggs and set them aside.
  4. In a small bowl, whisk together the olive oil, Dijon mustard, lemon juice, honey, salt, and pepper until well combined.
  5. On a large platter or in a salad bowl, arrange the mixed greens.
  6. Evenly distribute the smoked salmon, sliced eggs, avocado, sliced red pepper, red onion, cherry tomatoes, and cucumber over the greens.
  7. Drizzle the dressing over the salad just before serving.
  8. Garnish with fresh dill and lemon wedges.

June 27, 2024
Vanessa Papas 1 minute read

Related Articles

Enjoy the fiery twist of Habanero Blood Orange Margarita

Enjoy the fiery twist of Habanero Blood Orange Margarita

6 hours ago

Japandi style with indoor plants

7 hours ago

3 clever paint tips to give your home a new look

June 27, 2024

Local designer creates fashion pieces using shopping bags

June 27, 2024
 
Back to top button