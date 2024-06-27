Smoked salmon salad with boiled eggs

Simple and easy to make, this smoked salmon with boiled eggs and crisp veggies packs a punch in the flavour department. Made with lots of fresh ingredients and finished with a lemon and mustard dressing, this is one delicious mid-week meal.

Ingredients

4 cups mixed greens (arugula, spinach, and romaine)

225 grams smoked salmon, thinly sliced

4 large eggs

1 avocado, sliced

1 red pepper, sliced

1 small red onion, thinly sliced

1 cup cherry tomatoes, halved

1 cucumber, thinly sliced

1 lemon, cut into wedges

Fresh dill, for garnish

Dressing

3 tbsp olive oil

1 tbsp Dijon mustard

1 tbsp lemon juice

1 tsp honey

Salt and pepper, to taste

Method