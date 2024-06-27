Lifestyle
Smoked salmon salad with boiled eggs
This smoked salmon salad with sliced eggs is a delightful and nutritious option, perfect for a light lunch or dinner.
Simple and easy to make, this smoked salmon with boiled eggs and crisp veggies packs a punch in the flavour department. Made with lots of fresh ingredients and finished with a lemon and mustard dressing, this is one delicious mid-week meal.
Ingredients
- 4 cups mixed greens (arugula, spinach, and romaine)
- 225 grams smoked salmon, thinly sliced
- 4 large eggs
- 1 avocado, sliced
- 1 red pepper, sliced
- 1 small red onion, thinly sliced
- 1 cup cherry tomatoes, halved
- 1 cucumber, thinly sliced
- 1 lemon, cut into wedges
- Fresh dill, for garnish
Dressing
- 3 tbsp olive oil
- 1 tbsp Dijon mustard
- 1 tbsp lemon juice
- 1 tsp honey
- Salt and pepper, to taste
Method
- Place the eggs in a saucepan and cover them with water. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat.
- Once boiling, reduce the heat to a simmer and cook for 10 minutes.
- Remove the eggs and place them in an ice bath for 5 minutes before peeling. Slice the eggs and set them aside.
- In a small bowl, whisk together the olive oil, Dijon mustard, lemon juice, honey, salt, and pepper until well combined.
- On a large platter or in a salad bowl, arrange the mixed greens.
- Evenly distribute the smoked salmon, sliced eggs, avocado, sliced red pepper, red onion, cherry tomatoes, and cucumber over the greens.
- Drizzle the dressing over the salad just before serving.
- Garnish with fresh dill and lemon wedges.