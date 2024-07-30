Sjava announces show to honour his first album

Fans of the award-winning rapper Sjava are in for a treat as the musician is set to entertain them with hits from his debut album Isina Muva.

Since 2016, the talented musician has captivated listeners’ hearts, turning them into loyal supporters.

Some of his earliest hits, such as Before, Dali and Ek’seni turned him into a star.

In a recent Instagram post, the Confession hitmaker revealed his plan to perform many of his biggest hits from Isina Muva.

In the post, he wrote:

“#Sjava2016Tour… I will be performing everything I released in 2016, including features. Dates and venue coming soon.”

Taking to the comment section, fans embraced the news and shared their excitement.

“The heart wants what it wants, yoh we are going to cry at that concert!” wrote one user.

Another user commented: “Cannot wait. That was my road trip album, I loved everything about that album. I am staying tuned.”

Former YoTV presenter turned medical doctor Musa Mthombeni hinted he might attend.

Others offered suggestions on which cities they felt the tour should visit, with Pretoria, Cape Town and Durban being common suggestions.

Despite being in the industry for nearly a decade, it appears the rapper has no intention of slowing down, as his list of brand partnerships continues to grow.

