A quick guide to hyperpigmentation

Struggling to get rid of the brown spots on your skin? Whether they’ve been there for years or are a recent development – these brown spots can not only impact your self-confidence, but can also affect how old people perceive you to be. In fact, one study found that uneven skin tone can make a person look over 12 years older!

The big questions are: where do they come from, and what can you do about them? Take this quick Q&A to find out:

So, what are the brown spots?

The official term for brown spots and other forms of skin discoloration is hyperpigmentation. Unlike freckles, hyperpigmentation doesn’t fade in winter and, unfortunately, it becomes more visible as we age.

But what causes it?

Irregular production of melanin (the brown or reddish pigment in skin). Certain triggers – unprotected sun exposure in particular – causes this irregular production, which leads to surface colour-clumping.

Hormonal factors (birth control pills and pregnancy).

Post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation (PIH) caused by past trauma or scarring (think a popped pimple or a deep cut).

Hormonal hyperpigmentation and PIH are both intensified by sun exposure.

What can you do about it?

Be patient: There’s no quick fix for hyperpigmentation: it can take at least 30 days of skin care treatment (with sunscreen use) before you see any progress. Additionally, some spots may look darker before they lighten; this is because they gradually rise to the skin’s surface as you continue to exfoliate. But stick with it, and you’ll eventually see brighter, firmer, more radiant skin! Apply SPF daily : Sunscreen helps prevent UV light from bringing new spots to the surface – and it also helps control the colour intensity of the spots you can see. Wear it daily to make the most of the treatments you try – spending just 30 minutes unprotected in the sun can undo a month’s worth of effort in fighting hyperpigmentation! Know your ingredients: There are a number of ingredients that can help address hyperpigmentation, but Vitamin C stands out as one of the most powerful. As one of the most potent antioxidants available, it’s highly effective at scavenging free radicals. New research shows that it can also enhance skin’s natural defence system, helping it defend itself against future oxidative stress – effectively brightening skin from inside and out. Just make sure to choose a Vitamin C formula that’s both ultra-stable and highly bioavailable. Our tip: Try BioLumin-C Serum – a high-performance Vitamin C serum that works with your skin’s own defences to brighten and firm.

Get expert advice: If your current skincare routine is not showing the desired results, visit your dermatologist or your trusted beauty therapist to get a professional’s advice on the best skincare products and/or treatments to solve your hyperpigmentation. For more skincare tips, visit Dermalogica and ask for a free Face Mapping skin analysis and consultation to get to the root of your brown spots.

