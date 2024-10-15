Elaine releases ‘Stone Cold Heart’

Enchanting South African singer and songstress Elaine has released her much-anticipated album, Stone Cold Heart.

Elaine (Ndivhuwo Elaine Mukheli) announced the release of her album on social media on Friday, along with the album cover and track list.

Her fans were excited that the new songs have finally arrived.

In an interview, Elaine explained candidly why her album took a bit longer than many expected: “Life happened! I am like, man, this isn’t supposed to take this long. The time flew by, and I’m like, dang, it’s still feeling like just yesterday when I started working on this album. Quite frankly, since 2020, my heart has been into it. From the various music camps all over the country, moving to LA, into bringing the vision to life, I needed to be so present and deeply submerged in it,” she shared.

Embodying 14 tracks, Stone Cold Heart is a pivotal moment in Elaine’s artistic development. Her soulful voice and introspective lyrics have drawn comparisons to artists such as Adele, and the album travels heartbreak, healing and empowerment. Smooth R&B melodies set up Elaine working through the intricacies of love, when trust is broken and vulnerability becomes a traitor. The project is reflective of her personal growth and resilience while she showcases her journey of self-discovery and emotional maturity.

With this release, Elaine is coming of age, but still retaining her sound. The familiarity and newness combined in Stone Cold Heart will surely strike a chord with listeners, particularly for those who resonate the same and have experienced relationship bliss and turmoil.

Elaine’s road to stardom has been nothing but phenomenal. She blew onto the music scene with her 2019 debut EP, Elements, which was certified Platinum in South Africa – the first independent female artist to top both the iTunes and Apple Music charts simultaneously. In 2020, Elements was nominated for R&B Album of the Year at the South African Music Awards, and later that year, Elaine signed a deal with Columbia Records, sending her career into overdrive.

Stone Cold Heart now cements her status as one of South Africa’s most interesting R&B performers.

