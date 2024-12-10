Quaint towns to escape to this holiday season

Quaint towns offer unforgettable experiences and an allure worth pursuing.

From rich cultural encounters to interesting history and local charm, there are plenty of special experiences which await in some of the county’s small, less-popular and old fashioned destinations.

Here’s a look at a few towns you can enjoy this holiday season:

Greyton

Located at the base of the picturesque Riviersonderend Mountain range, Greyton is a great spot worth exploring. The destination is characterised by its beautifully preserved thatched-roof cottages, tree-lined streets and old-world charm.

Beyond its historical allure, the quaint town is lined with little cafés and restaurants. It is the ideal place to sit back, relax and rejuvenate this holiday season. You can also visit an art gallery, enjoy some time in nature or even spend your Saturday morning at the much-loved Greyton Saturday Morning Market.

Rosendal

Known as the Free State’s best-kept secret, the quaint farming town of Rosendal offers the chance to embrace slow living. It boasts beautiful landscapes and picture-perfect sandstone buildings.

The destination is ideal for an escape filled with peace and relaxation. There are also a few things to do, including exploring one of the town’s art galleries, hiking and enjoying a picnic. The small town also has a couple of awesome restaurants worth trying out.

Cullinan

Situated just 30km east of Pretoria, the mining town of Cullinan is a treasure trove of history, adventure and tranquility. Undoubtedly, the charming town beckons travellers to explore and engage with its offerings.

On your escape, be sure to explore the popular and historic Cullinan Diamond Mine to learn more about the origin of some of the world’s most exquisite diamonds. There are also a number of restaurants to try out, as well as the McHardy House Museum which offers insight on the destination’s history.

