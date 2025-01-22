Ticks, fleas and mites: Why dogs and cats need protection from these parasites

Playing in the garden, exploring the local park or frolicking in the sand at the beach – South Africa’s dogs have a great outdoor life. Unfortunately, even the suburban outdoors can come with consequences, most commonly in the form of ticks and fleas. Left untreated, these parasites can cause serious illness and even death.

Tick bites can cause common and potentially life-threatening diseases such as:

Biliary: This disease leads to the destruction of red blood cells, resulting in severe anaemia, lethargy, loss of appetite, and pale gums. Tick bite fever: This condition weakens the immune system, causing fever, swollen lymph nodes, bleeding disorders, and in chronic cases, organ damage.

Both conditions require prompt veterinary attention and treatment, as delayed care can significantly worsen the prognosis. Proactive and regular tick prevention is far better than the cure when it comes to safeguarding a dog’s health.

Fleas and mites, while not life-threatening, can severely impact a pet’s life, too:

Fleas can be directly responsible for allergic reactions, tapeworm infestations, and intense discomfort. Mites are responsible for conditions like mange, skin irritation, hair loss, and infections if left untreated.

Over and above proactive treatments for worms and fleas, pet owners should keep households clean to prevent the spread of parasites. Proper environmental hygiene includes:

cleaning up poop immediately,

treating their home for fleas, ticks, and mosquitoes,

routinely grooming dogs.

