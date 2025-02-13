Lifestyle

Watch: SANDF rendition of DJ Zinhle song moves musician to tears

DJ Zinhle was left speechless after the SANDF band performed her hit song ‘Indlovu’ outside the Cape Town city hall ahead of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s State of the Nation Address.

Many of us long for the moment when we finally receive recognition for our dedication and hard work. For DJ Zinhle, that moment has arrived, leaving her utterly speechless with gratitude and joy.

Last weekend, millions of South Africans were glued to their television screens ahead of this year’s annual State of the Nation Address (SONA), held at City Hall in Cape Town.

While the red carpet and President Cyril Ramaphosa’s speech were among the evening’s biggest talking points, one moment will forever remain in the memory of this year’s ceremony – the harmonious performance by the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) band.

A video recently circulated on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) showed the band marching towards the front entrance of City Hall while performing their rendition of DJ Zinhle’s song Indlovu.

After coming across the video on X, the mother of two expressed her appreciation for being honoured in this way on such a momentous occasion.

She later reshared and commented: “Wow!” along with multiple teary emojis.

With this year’s theme being “A nation that works for all,” Zinhle was not the only artist honoured on the evening – so was Grammy Award winner Tyla.

Another video shows the band marching while performing one of the 23-year-old’s most successful songs, Water.

Social media users later applauded the band for honouring the musicians in the best way possible, along with the person who filmed the video.

“The person who shot this video had one job … and they delivered. They took us on a journey. We followed the parade. We followed the rendition […] This made me feel good. Thank you. Well done to the band as well,” commented one user.

Also see: DJ Zinhle honoured with Trailblazer Award at Basadi in Music Awards

