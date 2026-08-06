South Africans have a deep affinity for true off-road capability, making rugged adventure SUVs a staple for weekend getaways and holiday excursions. However, the heavy price tags attached to many of these vehicles can put off-grid exploration out of reach.

Here are the five most affordable 4×4 SUVs currently available in South Africa. To make the cut, every contender on this list must be equipped with a proper low-range transfer case.

5. Toyota Land Cruiser FJ 2.7 4×4 GX – R714 000

Placing fifth on this list is the new Toyota Land Cruiser FJ, which Car Magazine sampled for an exclusive first drive in May ahead of its official local launch.

Sharing its underpinnings with the Hilux and Fortuner via Toyota’s IMV (Innovative International Multi-purpose Vehicle) platform, the most compact model in the Land Cruiser family exclusively employs the Japanese automaker’s long-standing 2TR-FE powertrain.

The 2.7-litre naturally aspirated four-cylinder petrol unit produces 122kW and 245N.m of torque, delivered to the road via a part-time 4×4 drivetrain coupled with a six-speed automatic transmission and a low-range transfer case.

The J240 also features a lockable rear diff-lock.

The Land Cruiser FJ is priced from R714 000 for the GX derivative to R761 400 for the VX flagship.

The Toyota Land Cruiser FJ 2.7. Photo: Peet Mocke

4. GWM Tank 300 2.4T Super Luxury 4WD – R699 900

Priced from R699 900, the entry-point to GWM’s four-wheel-drive Tank 300 lineup employs a 2.4l turbodiesel engine producing 135kW and 480N.m of torque – the latter available from a low 1 500 r/min. The four-cylinder unit is coupled with a nine-speed automatic transmission with low range. The Super Luxury 4WD derivative features a rear electronic diff-lock.

The GWM Tank 300 2.4T Super Luxury 4WD. Photo: Peet Mocke

3. BAIC B40 Plus 2.0T Honor Edition – R699 500

Undercutting the previous entry by just R400, the BAIC B40 Plus Honor Edition places third on this list. The sole model in BAIC’s local B40 Plus line-up, the Honor Edition is equipped with a 2.0l four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine producing 165kW and 380N.m, delivered to a part-time four-wheel drivetrain via a ZF eight-speed automatic transmission. A low-range transfer case and rear diff-lock are present.

The BAIC B40 Plus 2.0T Honor Edition. Photo: Peet Mocke

2. Mahindra Scorpio-N 2.2D Z8 4Xplor – R594 599

The second most affordable 4×4 SUV featuring low range in SA, the Mahindra Scorpio-N Z8 4Xplor is priced from R594 599. The Scorpio-N lineup employs Mahindra’s mHawk 2.2-litre, four-cylinder turbodiesel engine, which churns out 129kW and 400N.m. Coupled with a six-speed automatic transmission, the powertrain delivers power to the road via a part-time four-wheel-drive system featuring a mechanical rear diff-lock.

The Mahindra Scorpio-N 2.2D Z8 4Xplor. Photo: Peet Mocke

1. Suzuki Jimny 1.5 GL AllGrip 5-door manual – R439 900

The most affordable 4×4 SUV featuring low range comes in the shape of the Jimny 5-door in GL guise. With the three-door variant, which was handed updates earlier in 2026, exclusively available in flagship, GLX spec, the five-door GL manual now serves as the entry-point to Suzuki’s local Jimny lineup. However, it is worth noting that even the most expensive model – the 5-door GLX automatic (R489 900)

– is still less expensive than the vehicle that placed second on this list.

The Jimny is exclusively equipped with the Japanese automaker’s familiar K15B powertrain.

The 1.5l, four-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol unit produces 75kW and 130N.m. The Jimny features the firm’s AllGrip Pro part-time 4×4 system, coupled with either a five-speed manual or four-speed automatic transmission, replete with low range.

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