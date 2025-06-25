3 winter beauty trends you need to try

The beauty world is calling for more natural tones and encourage us to opt for the “less is more” approach – and we’re here for it!

Here are three of our fave beauty trends from Clicks to give you a sophisticated and timeless look while being on trend and feeling fab:

Give Mocha Mousse a moment: Described as ‘a warming, brown hue imbued with richness,’ this sumptuous shade evokes visions of decadent chocolate and creamy coffee lattes. Warm, elegant, and undeniably inviting, Mocha Mousse strikes the perfect balance between timeless sophistication and modern appeal, making it an ideal choice for beauty. Pantone named Mocha Mousse as their 2025 Colour of the Year and the beauty world has embraced it with open arms. This universally flattering shade blends seamlessly with all skin tones, adding a touch of grounded warmth to the face, nails, and even hair. We love it on eyes, lips and nails.

Go glossy: Matte lips are taking a backseat and being replaced by glossy, balmy textures. This look is all about hydration, comfort and shine – giving lips a full look that perfectly complements dewy skin and soft makeup. Think of hydrating tints and glossy finishes that feel just as good as they look. If you love a red lip, Cherry red is making a major comeback but with a modern twist: a glossy, high-shine finish that feels fresh and vibrant.

Hello natural skin: Say goodbye to full-coverage foundations – flawless faces are taking a backseat as the spotlight shifts to natural skin texture. The focus now is on a fresh, radiant finish that enhances, rather than conceals, your complexion. Enter tinted moisturisers and skin tints: your new skincare heroes. These lightweight, sheer formulas even out skin tone, hydrate, and deliver a natural, dewy glow. Think of them as a no-makeup makeup look, with added skincare benefits like SPF and nourishment.

