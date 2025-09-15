5 snorkelling spots in Cape Town with the best marine life

Windmill Beach – Snorkel with Penguins

Forget the crowded boardwalks at Boulders Beach. Just around the corner is Windmill Beach—same adorable penguins, way fewer people, and a shallow, calm bay that’s perfect for snorkeling. Expect to see curious African penguins zipping past, along with anemones, sea urchins, and even the occasional octopus. After all, it is one of the best snorkelling spots in Cape Town.

Pro Tip: The best time to go is early morning before the beach fills up. Also, penguins are cute but don’t touch them—those beaks mean business.

While You’re There: Grab some fish and chips in Simon’s Town or visit the naval museum if you’re feeling nerdy.

Miller’s Point – Snorkel in a Kelp Forest Wonderland

Ever wanted to feel like a mermaid (or merman) weaving through an underwater forest? Miller’s Point is your dream spot. The kelp forests here are insane—towering, swaying, and filled with shy pyjama sharks and spotted gully sharks (both completely harmless, promise).

Pro Tip: Visibility is best on days with little wind. Also, a wetsuit is your friend—the Atlantic doesn’t do ‘warm’.

While You’re There: Stop by the Miller’s Point tidal pool for a relaxing dip or explore the surrounding rock pools.

Oudekraal – Snorkel in a Hidden Gem

This snorkelling spot in Cape Town is tucked away between Clifton and Llandudno. Oudekraal is part of Table Mountain National Park, which means protected waters and zero crowds. Think massive granite boulders, clear water, and loads of marine life. If you’re lucky, you might even spot a playful seal showing off.

Pro Tip: Bring cash—there’s a small conservation fee at the gate. Totally worth it.

While You’re There: Have a picnic at the braai (barbecue) spots or hike up to the Twelve Apostles viewpoint for insane ocean views.

Speaking of the Twelve Apostles Hotel, did you know you can get upgrades at that world’s best hotels + R5,000 in travel vouchers when you upgrade to Travelstart+

Sandy Cove – Snorkel in Another Hidden Gem

Looking for a quiet spot that feels like a private snorkeling paradise? Sandy Cove is a hidden gem along the Atlantic Seaboard, offering crystal-clear water, plenty of colorful fish, and dramatic underwater rock formations. The cove’s sheltered location means calmer waters, making it perfect for all experience levels.

Pro Tip: Check tide times before you go—low tide is best for easy access and maximum visibility.

While You’re There: Walk along the coastal path toward Llandudno Beach for sunset views you won’t forget.

Smitswinkel Bay – Snorkel Off the Beaten Path

If you don’t mind a bit of a mission, Smitswinkel Bay will reward you with crystal-clear water, epic marine life, and an eerie shipwreck or two. It’s a bit of a trek down (and back up), but totally worth it for the peace, quiet, and untouched underwater scenery. Definitely one of the lesser visited but exceptionally good snorkelling spots in Cape Town.

Pro Tip: Bring everything you need—there are no shops, no facilities, and no lifeguards. It’s just you, the ocean, and maybe a few dassies watching from the rocks.

While You’re There: Drive a little further and check out Cape Point—because standing at the tip of Africa is pretty cool.

Find out more travel and adventure tips by visiting Travelstart.