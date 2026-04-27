4 steps to creating a cosy outdoor space to fall in love with

From a small balcony to a large deck – having an inviting outdoor space where you can relax, entertain or even work makes all the difference to your home.

With a few thoughtful updates, even the smallest balcony or garden can be transformed into a functional, stylish space that enhances everyday living and adds lasting value to your home.

Get the flow right

A great place to start is by creating a seamless flow between indoors and outdoors. Think comfortable seating, durable furnishings and layered lighting that make the space feel just as welcoming as your living room. By mirroring indoor style outside, you can create a cohesive environment that works from morning coffee to evening gatherings.

Keep it flexible

Another key tip is to design with flexibility in mind. Multi-functional layouts are a growing trend, with homeowners adding features like dining areas, fire pits or quiet corners for work or reading. This is especially useful for those with limited space, where every element should serve more than one purpose.

Add some greenery

Make the space feel more vibrant and alive with greenery. Opt for low-maintenance or indigenous plants that thrive in your local climate and consider vertical gardens or potted arrangements if space is a bit tight.

Create a zone

Privacy and comfort should not be overlooked. Simple additions like screens or lapas create a more secluded and peaceful atmosphere, while shade solutions such as umbrellas or patio shades help make the space usable even during the colder months. Adding outdoor décor like rugs and cushions is also an easy way to introduce warmth, colour and personality.

Content by REMAX.

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