Bulls ‘surprised’ by Jan Serfontein U-turn

The Vodacom Bulls were reportedly caught off guard by Jan Serfontein’s decision to turn down a return to Loftus Versfeld and extend his contract with Montpellier.

Serfontein, who has racked up over 100 appearances for the French giants since moving to Europe from the Bulls in 2017, was one of the leading names of several overseas-based Boks linked with Jake White’s charges.

However, according to reports in France, the 30-year-old has put pen to paper on a new contract which will see him stay at the Top 14 club for another season with a possible second year.

The Vodacom Bulls have been left stunned by Serfontein’s decision. According to Netwerk24, there was great excitement about his return and the company had already prepared for Serfontein’s wages in their player budget.

Jake White is reportedly hoping to add an experienced backline player to his roster who can step in when Springbok trio Willie le Roux, Canan Moodie and Kurt-Lee Arendse are away on international duty. While Serfontein has 35 Test caps to his name, he has not played for the Springboks since 2017.

Vodacom Bulls chief executive Edgar Rathbone told Netwerk24 that Serfontein asked to remain with Montpellier for another year due to ‘personal reasons’.

Read original story on www.sarugbymag.co.za