Soweto teen earns place in national blackball team

Snenhlanhla Gwele (15), all the way from Pimville, Soweto, has made history in blackball, making the National team after representing Gauteng under 15 at the Sun Coast Hotel in Durban, where she beat all odds in a sport dominated by young boys, reports Soweto Urban.

She will also be representing South Africa in a competition in London, England in October.

The South African Blackball Nationals, commonly known as pool, is an annual tournament where all provinces participate.

It is an event where players showcase their skills and competitiveness for the chance to win and make it to the national team.

Gwele’s win represents the tireless work that has gone into preparing her and ensuring she wins alongside her coaches.

Ntsikelelo Nkula and Thamsanqa Nkula are brothers with a shared passion for pool, as they grew up playing the sport at a local tavern.

Snenhlanhla Gwele and her coaches, the Nkula brothers. Photo: Supplied

‘’We started a junior team in 2019, that is when Snenhlanhla and other children started showing interest and coming in regularly.

She has achieved a lot in a short period of time and this opportunity to represent us in England is by far the biggest achievement.

“Sport academies are scarce in our communities, which shows that we have children with talents and skills that need to be honed and nurtured to achieve their potential. We are proud that someone we have invested in is making big moves and is representing our local community,’’ said the Nkula brothers.

Gwele has been playing sports for seven years and has won countless trophies and tournaments, making her a household name in the pool community, especially among young ladies.

The Nkula brothers added that this achievement is a testimony that, as long as you set your mind, energy, and time, anything is possible and good results can be attained.

Mother of Gwele, Ntombifuthu Gwele, shared that she is beyond proud of her daughter’s achievement, noting that she has seen her hard work and that this is proof that greater things are to come out of Soweto.

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