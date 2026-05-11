Cross-country series kicks off with grit and team spirit in Benoni

Michael Bekker’s tumble at a sharp bend captured the raw, unpredictable nature of cross-country racing, but it was the grit and unity of more than 300 young athletes that truly defined the opening leg of the Champions League cross-country series.

According to Benoni City Times, the four-leg competition burst into life at Pinnacle College Rynfield on May 10, where runners from U7 to U19 tackled a testing course featuring tight turns, waterlogged patches and thick, overgrown terrain, all while chasing valuable points for their teams.

Bekker, one of the series’ headline athletes, slipped on a tricky corner in the closing stages of his 2km race. Undeterred, he sprang back to his feet and powered to the finish line to secure second place, salvaging crucial points for the Mavericks.

Bokang More in action. Photo: Lebohang Pita

Team-focused format

The series introduces a fresh, team-based format to a traditionally individual sport. Six franchises: Kudus, Rhinos, Mavericks, Pythons, Eagles and Stallions, are guided by top middle-distance coaches, including Willie Engelbrecht, Tian Basson, Simonay Weitsz, Franco Oosthuizen and Jared de Waal.

Race director Michael van Aswegen said the concept aims to reshape how young athletes approach cross-country.

“Cross-country has become too individualised. We’re trying to build a culture where athletes understand they are only as strong as the team around them,” he said.

Drawing inspiration from the American collegiate system, Van Aswegen emphasised the importance of camaraderie and collective effort.

“You can have individual stars, but success at that level comes from the strength of the team. That’s what we’re trying to replicate, getting both athletes and parents to buy into that mindset.”

An athlete runs on the home straight as an opponent closes in on her. Photo: Lebohang Pita

Top athletes compete

The opening event featured a blend of rising stars and established names, including multiple Athletics South Africa age-group champion Chelsea van Dyk, steeplechaser Jade Doran, and middle-distance talents Werno Pretorius, Caitlyn Dukoff-Gordon and Donovan van Zyl.

Champions League Sports founder Craig van Dyk said the initiative is designed to broaden participation and create a vibrant, inclusive atmosphere.

“We wanted to make it more fun for the kids, while bringing coaches, athletes and parents together. It also gives those from smaller schools a chance to experience a festival-type event and be part of a team environment,” he said.

Inspired by Tour de France

Adding to the excitement is a format inspired by the Tour de France. Winners of the time trial stage earn green socks, while challenge stage victors don polka dot socks. The overall leaders across the first three stages will wear the coveted yellow jersey heading into the final relay event, where team honours will ultimately be decided.

“We’ve combined that theme with the standard World Athletics team points system to keep both individual and team performances meaningful,” Van Dyk added.

The series continues at Prime View Adventure and Leisure in Olifantsfontein on Sunday (May 17).

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