Munster to host ‘Clash of Champions’

Munster have officially announced that they will host the Crusaders in a world-first Clash of Champions match between the northern and southern hemisphere title-holders.

The fixture is scheduled to take place on February 3, 2024, and will form part of the Crusaders’ pre-season tour, where they will also face the Bristol Bears.

Following Munster’s recent United Rugby Championship success in Cape Town, it will be the first time ever the reigning champions of the URC and Super Rugby face off against each other.

The Crusaders secured their seventh successive Super Rugby Pacific championship on Saturday in Waikato, defeating the Chiefs 25-20 to retain their title, stretching their record as the most successful team in the competition’s history having won 14 trophies.

“We are delighted to welcome the Super Rugby champions to Munster, hosting a groundbreaking fixture against the Crusaders,” says Munster CEO Ian Flanagan.

“We hold a proud and rich history of playing touring sides, and I’ve no doubt next February’s game will be a special occasion for all involved.”

Colin Mansbridge, the Crusaders CEO, said: “The Crusaders are thrilled to be coming over to Ireland and the UK to face some stiff competition away from home.

“NZ and Australian clubs have been working on the World Club Competition for years, so when an opportunity for Super teams to play their northern hemisphere counterparts came up, it was just too good to pass up.

“Munster have a history of giving touring sides a pretty hard time, so they present particularly tough competition. There’s also the added connection with our new head coach Rob Penney, who coached there,” Mansbridge adds.

Read original story on www.sarugbymag.co.za