Toyota’s HiAce goes electric ahead of the Tokyo Motor Show

Within Toyota’s stables, it’s the Hilux and the HiAce that battle for the top spot in terms of sales figures in the manufacturer’s light commercial vehicle segment. In September 2023, Toyota reportedly sold over 1 421 units of its HiAce model, each accompanied by an R722 300 sticker price.

The official debut of the electric HiAce will take place at the Tokyo Motor Show next week. Reports and rumours suggest that a BEV HiAce may become a reality by 2025 and could be founded on Toyota’s e-TNGA platform and powered by a front-axle mounted electric motor, however, this remains speculatory as Toyota has yet to release any official information regarding this matter.

Renderings of the fabled electric light commercial vehicle have surfaced and depict a similar physique as the current road-going H300-generation HiAce, although accentuated by a slim headlamp array juxtaposed by a shapely front fascia.

The cabin showcases a large centre console and a digital driver display flanking a rotary-dial gear selector. Additional differentiators from the current HiAce include flat-floor accommodating objects as long as 3.5m in the interior and the omission of the front passenger seat. In terms of dimensions, Toyota says that its concept is 5 280mm from front to back, which is 15mm longer than the real-world variant and founded on a 3 210mm wheelbase. The interior is said to be 1 715mm wide and 1 270mm tall (the concept stands at 1 990mm tall).

Toyota’s electric HiAce will be displayed at the firm’s main booth at the 2023 Tokyo Motor Show, which opens on the October 25.

