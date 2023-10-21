Comparing the Suzuki Jimny 3-door and 5-door

The addition of two doors to the Jimny has increased the overall length of the vehicle. Car Magazine had a look at how the two models compare.

Compared to the three-door variant, the five-door Jimny is 340mm longer. Additionally, its wheelbase measures 2 590mm, a 340mm increase. The knock-on effect of this increase results in additional luggage space, and the inclusion of folding front seats acting as an overnight bed are a few of the slight adjustments to the Suzuki Jimny’s formula.

While Jimny’s proportions have grown, its powertrain remains undisturbed. Propelling the three-door and five-door Jimny models is the firm’s almost omnipresent naturally-aspirated petrol four-cylinder, the K15B. All four wheels with 75kW and 130N.m.

Suzuki Jimny three-door

Price: From R373 900 to R419 900

Seating capacity: Four

Engine: 1,5-litre inline-four cylinder naturally-aspirated petrol

Power: 75kW @ 6 000 r/min

Torque: 130N.m @ 4 000 r/min

Transmission: Five-speed manual, four-speed auto, 4WD

Brakes: Front discs, rear drums

Length: 3 625mm

Width: 1 645mm

Height: 1 670mm

Wheelbase: 2 250mm

Weight: 1 095kg to 1 110kg

Towing capacity: 350kg (unbraked), 1 300kg (braked)

Approach, ramp over, departure angles: 37, 28, 49

Suzuki Jimny five-door

Price: TBC

Seating capacity: Four

Engine: 1,5-litre four-cylinder petrol

Power: 75 kW @ 6 000 r/min

Torque: 130 N.m @ 4 000 r/min

Transmission: Five-speed manual, four-speed auto, 4WD

Brakes: Front discs, rear drums

Length: 3 985 mm

Width: 1 645 mm

Height: 1 720 mm

Wheelbase: 2 590 mm

Weight: 1 195 kg to 1 210 kg

Towing capacity: TBC

Approach, ramp over, departure angles: 36, 24, 50

Ground clearance: 210 mm

“With the overwhelming popularity of the new Jimny, and its three-door sibling, our production facilities in Japan and India are working at full capacity to meet the demand. We have already placed our first order and we hope to make it available for sale in the last quarter of this year,” says Brendon Carpenter, Brand Marketing Manager for Suzuki Auto.

