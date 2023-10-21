Comparing the Suzuki Jimny 3-door and 5-door
After retaining its three-door physique for four generations, Suzuki recently debuted the first five-door Jimny. Here's how the models compare.
The addition of two doors to the Jimny has increased the overall length of the vehicle. Car Magazine had a look at how the two models compare.
Compared to the three-door variant, the five-door Jimny is 340mm longer. Additionally, its wheelbase measures 2 590mm, a 340mm increase. The knock-on effect of this increase results in additional luggage space, and the inclusion of folding front seats acting as an overnight bed are a few of the slight adjustments to the Suzuki Jimny’s formula.
While Jimny’s proportions have grown, its powertrain remains undisturbed. Propelling the three-door and five-door Jimny models is the firm’s almost omnipresent naturally-aspirated petrol four-cylinder, the K15B. All four wheels with 75kW and 130N.m.
Suzuki Jimny three-door
- Price: From R373 900 to R419 900
- Seating capacity: Four
- Engine: 1,5-litre inline-four cylinder naturally-aspirated petrol
- Power: 75kW @ 6 000 r/min
- Torque: 130N.m @ 4 000 r/min
- Transmission: Five-speed manual, four-speed auto, 4WD
- Brakes: Front discs, rear drums
- Length: 3 625mm
- Width: 1 645mm
- Height: 1 670mm
- Wheelbase: 2 250mm
- Weight: 1 095kg to 1 110kg
- Towing capacity: 350kg (unbraked), 1 300kg (braked)
- Approach, ramp over, departure angles: 37, 28, 49
Suzuki Jimny five-door
- Price: TBC
- Seating capacity: Four
- Engine: 1,5-litre four-cylinder petrol
- Power: 75 kW @ 6 000 r/min
- Torque: 130 N.m @ 4 000 r/min
- Transmission: Five-speed manual, four-speed auto, 4WD
- Brakes: Front discs, rear drums
- Length: 3 985 mm
- Width: 1 645 mm
- Height: 1 720 mm
- Wheelbase: 2 590 mm
- Weight: 1 195 kg to 1 210 kg
- Towing capacity: TBC
- Approach, ramp over, departure angles: 36, 24, 50
- Ground clearance: 210 mm
“With the overwhelming popularity of the new Jimny, and its three-door sibling, our production facilities in Japan and India are working at full capacity to meet the demand. We have already placed our first order and we hope to make it available for sale in the last quarter of this year,” says Brendon Carpenter, Brand Marketing Manager for Suzuki Auto.
