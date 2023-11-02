Toyota Hilux retains “best-selling bakkie” title for October 2023

Toyota’s Hilux continues to cling to pole position in the highly competitive local market’s October sales reports.

Top five best-selling bakkies for October 2023:

Toyota Hilux: 3 110 units Ford Ranger: 1 853 units Isuzu D-Max: 1 464 units Nissan NP200: 961 units Mahindra Scorpio Pik-Up: 565 units

The Automotive Business Council said recently that the persisting economic strain on businesses and consumers continued to impact directly on new vehicle sales as aggregate domestic new vehicle sales in October 2023, at 45,445 units, reflected a decline of 905 units, or a fall of 2,0%, from the 46,350 vehicles sold in October 2022.

The Hilux has held the top spot in the bakkie segment’s sales leaderboard for the better part of 2023. In September, Toyota reported selling 3 249 units, which decreased by 139 units in October.

Ford reportedly sold 560 units less in October than it did in September 2023 ( 2 413 units), resulting in a 1 257 unit gap between first and second.

Consequently, this has allowed Isuzu’s D-Max to creep closer to second place. Interestingly, the NP200 and Mahindra’s Scorpio Pik-Up sales figures reflect a less dramatic fluctuation from September to October.

“Domestic sales of new light commercial vehicles, bakkies and mini-buses at 12,361 units during October 2023 had recorded a decline of 387 units, or a loss of 3,0%, from the 12,748 light commercial vehicles sold during October 2022.”

