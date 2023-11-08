Alfa wants to take on BMW’s iX in the premium SUV segment

Stellantis is gearing up to expand its premium SUV range by introducing an electric, driver-centric model that aims to rival the Porsche Cayenne EV and BMW iX.

Jean-Philippe Imparato, the CEO of the Italian automaker, revealed its plans to take on BMW’s iX with its own fully electric SUV based on the STLA Large Platform. It’s set to hit the roads by 2027 as part of a several-year roadmap.

In addition, Alfa Romeo’s electrification plans include a compact SUV, possibly Jeep Avenger-based, as seen in leaked images. It is worth noting that Imparato mentioned that producing this car might not happen in Western Europe due to small volumes and uncertainties about segment evolution.

In terms of its proposed premium SUV, it has the iX and the Porsche Cayenne EV in its sights, but this Italian debutant will prioritise on-road performance. To maximise aerodynamic efficiency and range, it is expected to ride lower than the average SUV. This upcoming SUV is destined to become the flagship of Alfa Romeo’s lineup, surpassing the next-generation, all-electric Stelvio in size, according to Autocar. The primary focus will be on making a significant impact in the North American and Chinese markets.

Despite its larger SUV dimensions, the platform suggests impressive performance capabilities. Using the STLA Large chassis, it might house up to three electric motors, potentially delivering power figures in the four-digit range. Imparato stressed that, in line with all Alfa Romeos, the emphasis would be on delivering an exceptional driving experience. From a practical perspective, the platform’s 800V architecture promises rapid charging abilities. Anticipated charging times from 10% to 80% in just 30 minutes, and an approximate range of 800km are expected.

Moreover, the upcoming Alfa Romeo SUV is expected to include Stellantis’ cutting-edge tech suite, the STLA Brain, likely featuring hands-free driving capabilities, an advanced infotainment system, and a digital experience comparable to Tesla.

The large SUV is just one piece of Alfa Romeo’s ambitious electrified lineup. The Italian brand plans to introduce several electrified models, including a sub-compact-sized crossover and possibly a replacement for the Giulietta compact hatch.

