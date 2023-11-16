Maserati MC20 Notte is a luminous supercar finished in black

Earning the title of the first MC20-based limited edition, the new Notte will be capped to 50 units and features snazzy luminous paintwork that glows in the dark.

That’s right, Maserati has introduced its initial special edition of the MC20 supercar, named the ‘Notte’. Considering that translates to ‘night’ in Italian, it aptly features a unique ‘dark’ theme characterised by a glow-in-the-dark paint finish. The mid-engined supercar will be limited to just 50 units and features a glossy black exterior transitioning into a magnetic matte shade called ‘Nero Ezzenza’ in darker settings.

In addition to this unique luminescent paintwork, the side logos and Maserati badging undergo a transformation from silver to matte white gold, paying homage to its racing heritage. The 20-inch ‘birdcage’ alloys and brake calipers are also blacked out, complemented by white and gold accents.

Inside, the cabin receives a refresh with additional Alcantara leather, notably across the black and grey sports seats with yellow stitching and the semi-carbon steering wheel. A unique model number out of 50 is also present between the headrests.

Head of design at Maserati Klaus Busse stated: “MC20 Notte celebrates the thrill of racing and the allure of the night, combining supreme performance and Italian elegance with a touch of mystery of the nocturnal world.”

Constructed by Maserati’s Fuoriserie division, specialising in conceiving limited-run models, the MC20 Notte represents the first MC20 to undergo such customisation. Collaborators include Andrea Bertolini, the Trident’s reference driver and former GT1 world champion, and David Beckham, a global ambassador for the brand. Beckham likely influenced the incorporation of gold accents.

Since the updates are purely cosmetic, this means the twin-turbocharged V6 under the bonnet remains unchanged. Producing a whopping 463kW and 730Nm, the petite supercar can sprint to 100km/h from a standstill in 2.9 seconds. Currently priced at R6.9m for the coupe and R7.82m for the open-top Cielo model, there is no certainty of whether the MC20 Notte will arrive in South Africa but if it does, it will likely inflate the base price.

