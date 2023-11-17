Stellantis confirms Peugeot Landtrek will be built in the Eastern Cape

Stellantis has reintroduced the Landtrek badge, stating that their double-cab has undergone a renaissance and now re-enters the local market before planned local production in 2026.

“The Peugeot Landtrek is a prime representation of a connection between the past and the present. It bridges the heritage of Peugeot’s legendary off-road vehicles with modern innovations and offers a clear vision of the adventures that lie ahead in the unchartered territories of South Africa. It’s not just merely a vehicle – it’s a symbol of the endless possibilities in the pursuit of new horizons,.” says Deidre du Plessis, the head of corporate communications at Stellantis South Africa.

Leaning on the experiences and knowledge gained throughout the Landtrek badge’s lifetime in South Africa, the ‘die-hard’ double-cab returns more capable than ever. At the core of the ‘new’ Landtrek is a turbo-diesel 1.9l four-cylinder, which hasn’t seen any change in power output, meaning its four-cylinder beating heart produces 110kW and 350Nm. Although offered in the Allure 4×2 and 4action 4×4 configurations, both models rely on a six-speed automatic transmission.

“South Africans are increasingly shifting their attention towards outdoor experiences. From off-roading adventures and mountain biking excursions to embarking on extensive cross-country road trips, the Landtrek is purpose-built to handle all scenarios.”

Additional stand-out features of the Landtrek include its load bed, which is 500mm deep and 1.22m wide, a wading depth of up to 600mm, a 235mm ground clearance, a 10-inch infotainment screen, and a 360-degree camera, to name a few.

From 2026, the one-ton bakkie is earmarked to be produced at the yet-to-be-built Stellantis facility in Coega, Eastern Cape. The R3b investment will not only see production of the bakkie but the employment of more than 1 000 people.

