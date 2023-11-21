JAC’s comprehensive warranty incentivises buyers

JAC Motors’ popularity is on the rise, and its new warranty offering is poised to attract even more attention to the brand.

The rugged X200 2.8L TDI range now features a seven-year/200 000km manufacturer’s warranty, including a comprehensive five-year/100 000km coverage for vital mechanical components and an additional two-year/100 000km warranty for internal engine, gearbox and differential components. Backed by a 24-hour roadside assistance plan and an unmatched five-year/100 000km service plan, it enhances the ownership experience in its segment.

The T6 2.8L TDI, favoured by business owners, transport operators and entrepreneurs, now offers a five-year/150 000km manufacturer’s warranty, including a comprehensive five-year/100 000km coverage for essential mechanical components and an additional 50 000km warranty for internal engine, gearbox and differential components. With a 24-hour roadside assistance plan and a five-year/100 000km service plan, the T6 delivers peace of mind.

The popular N56 three-tonne truck, known for its urban logistics prowess, presents a five-year/150 000km manufacturer’s warranty, featuring comprehensive five-year/100 000km coverage for crucial mechanical components and an additional 50 000km warranty for internal engine, gearbox and differential components. With a five-year/150 000km 24-hour roadside assistance plan and a unique five-year/100 000km service plan included in its retail price, the N56 stands out in its segment.

Karl-Heinz Göbel, CEO of JAC Motors South Africa, states, “Our light commercial workhorses, valued for their efficiency and reliability, now offer added peace of mind at no extra cost. We aim to provide an exceptional ownership experience for new customers joining the JAC Motors family.”

JAC Motors, with an extensive network of over 70 dealers across Southern Africa, remains committed to exceeding expectations with its internationally-inspired, locally-tailored mobility solutions.

Source: QuickPic