Discover the stylish Ford Puma SUV – a game-changer in South Africa!

Ford has officially introduced the all-new Puma to the South African market, setting the stage for a thrilling addition to the country’s SUV line-up.

The Puma, a compact crossover with an eye-catching design, spacious interior and the renowned 1.0-litre EcoBoost engine, has already become a sensation in Europe. Let’s delve into the distinctive features that make the Ford Puma a game-changer in the competitive SUV segment.

Aesthetic appeal and versatile design:

The Ford Puma stands out with its charismatic styling, featuring wing-top-mounted headlamps and aerodynamic lines. The SUV’s compact crossover proportions offer a raised ride height for confident driving, coupled with an impressive luggage capacity of 456 litres.

High-end features for ultimate comfort:

The Puma boasts a range of high-end features such as a large fully digital instrument cluster, wireless charging, B&O sound system, lumbar massage seats, and more.

Unprecedented practicality:

The Puma’s design focuses on practicality without compromising style, with a low, sloping roofline and balanced proportions. Innovative rear stowage features, including the optional Ford MegaBox, provide versatile storage solutions for everyday needs.

Award-winning EcoBoost engine:

Powering both Puma variants is Ford’s acclaimed 1.0-litre three-cylinder EcoBoost engine, delivering 92kW and 170Nm. This engine boasts cylinder deactivation and Auto Start-Stop for enhanced fuel efficiency without compromising performance.

Seamless driving experience:

The Puma features a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, ensuring seamless performance and sporty driving.

Selectable Drive Modes offer flexibility for various driving conditions, from everyday commuting to more challenging terrains.

Comprehensive safety technologies:

Puma prioritises safety with features like ABS, electronic stability control, tyre pressure monitoring, lane-keeping system, and more.

The driver assistance pack, available as an option, introduces advanced technologies like adaptive cruise control, blind spot information system and active park assist.

Innovative interior and connectivity:

The interior of the Puma is designed for control and comfort, featuring lumbar massage front seats on the ST-Line Vignale. Innovative features include a wireless charging pad, FordPass Connect technology, SYNC 3 communications system, and a high-end B&O sound system.

Pricing and warranty:

The Ford Puma Titanium is priced at R569 900, while the Puma ST-Line Vignale is available at R613 900 (including VAT). Ford Protect offers a comprehensive package, including a four-year/120 000km warranty, roadside assistance, and a five-year/unlimited distance corrosion warranty.

Don’t miss the chance to experience the Ford Puma. It offers a perfect blend of style, performance and practicality.

Source: MotorPress