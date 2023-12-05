Discover the stylish Ford Puma SUV – a game-changer in South Africa!
Unveiling Ford’s latest sensation, the Puma SUV, now available in South Africa! Explore its dynamic design, cutting-edge features and award-winning EcoBoost engine. How will South Africans respond to this automotive marvel? Dive into the details below.
Ford has officially introduced the all-new Puma to the South African market, setting the stage for a thrilling addition to the country’s SUV line-up.
The Puma, a compact crossover with an eye-catching design, spacious interior and the renowned 1.0-litre EcoBoost engine, has already become a sensation in Europe. Let’s delve into the distinctive features that make the Ford Puma a game-changer in the competitive SUV segment.
- Aesthetic appeal and versatile design:
The Ford Puma stands out with its charismatic styling, featuring wing-top-mounted headlamps and aerodynamic lines. The SUV’s compact crossover proportions offer a raised ride height for confident driving, coupled with an impressive luggage capacity of 456 litres.
- High-end features for ultimate comfort:
The Puma boasts a range of high-end features such as a large fully digital instrument cluster, wireless charging, B&O sound system, lumbar massage seats, and more.
- Unprecedented practicality:
The Puma’s design focuses on practicality without compromising style, with a low, sloping roofline and balanced proportions. Innovative rear stowage features, including the optional Ford MegaBox, provide versatile storage solutions for everyday needs.
- Award-winning EcoBoost engine:
Powering both Puma variants is Ford’s acclaimed 1.0-litre three-cylinder EcoBoost engine, delivering 92kW and 170Nm. This engine boasts cylinder deactivation and Auto Start-Stop for enhanced fuel efficiency without compromising performance.
- Seamless driving experience:
The Puma features a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, ensuring seamless performance and sporty driving.
Selectable Drive Modes offer flexibility for various driving conditions, from everyday commuting to more challenging terrains.
- Comprehensive safety technologies:
Puma prioritises safety with features like ABS, electronic stability control, tyre pressure monitoring, lane-keeping system, and more.
The driver assistance pack, available as an option, introduces advanced technologies like adaptive cruise control, blind spot information system and active park assist.
- Innovative interior and connectivity:
The interior of the Puma is designed for control and comfort, featuring lumbar massage front seats on the ST-Line Vignale. Innovative features include a wireless charging pad, FordPass Connect technology, SYNC 3 communications system, and a high-end B&O sound system.
- Pricing and warranty:
The Ford Puma Titanium is priced at R569 900, while the Puma ST-Line Vignale is available at R613 900 (including VAT). Ford Protect offers a comprehensive package, including a four-year/120 000km warranty, roadside assistance, and a five-year/unlimited distance corrosion warranty.
Don’t miss the chance to experience the Ford Puma. It offers a perfect blend of style, performance and practicality.
Source: MotorPress