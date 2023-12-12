Alfa Romeo Tonale PHEV wins Green SUV of the Year Award

As Alfa Romeo’s first C-SUV offering equipped with Plug-In Hybrid tech and the Q4 all-wheel-drive system as standard, the Green Car Journal has awarded the Alfa Romeo Tonale Plug-In Hybrid Q4 SUV the 2024 Green Car of the Year.

“The Tonale is a perfect example of how Alfa Romeo aims to combine efficiency with the characteristic sporty character that the Alfa Romeo brand is known for. The Tonale is just the first step in the brand’s electrification journey, which evolves while staying true to the distinctive Italian DNA and style our customers love,” says Larry Dominique, SVP, head of Alfa Romeo North America.

Lauded as the most efficient contender within the C-SUV segment, the powertrain of the Plug-In Hybrid Tonale consists of a 1.3l turbocharged four-cylinder capable of producing 134kW, relaying power to the front axle, and an electric motor purposed to provide power to the rear axle. Coupled with the ICE power source is a six-speed automatic transmission.

Its 306V lithium-ion battery affords an electric-only driving range of up to 80km and contributes to a total driving range of more than 600km. The locally available model differs slightly compared to the Plug-In Hybrid Tonale model that secured the Green Car Journal’s award. The local Tonal Hybrid model relies on a 1.5l variant of the turbocharged four-cylinder platform, which powers the front wheels rather than all four.

Despite securing this title in the United States, Tonale’s sales figures reflect a sub-par performance compared to the other titles within its segment. In November, Alfa Romeo reported selling three examples of the Tonale Hybrid, whereas competitors such as the Audi Q2 reported selling 57 units in the same period.

