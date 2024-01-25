The Hummer EV is coming to South Africa but there is a catch

The company, which specialises in American SUVs, pickup trucks and muscle cars, has converted over 4 500 vehicles in the past three decades abiding by ISO 9001:2015 Quality Assurance which ensures a standard akin to that of a model rolling off of the production line. Rob Hill, the CEO, states that there are already a number of factory orders destined for local roads and the first Hummer EV has been completed and will arrive in the next few months.

Continuing the exterior aesthetic of what was once a brute, utilitarian vehicle, the Hummer EV now features a silent electrified powertrain and one of the most plush interiors fitted to an SUV. Only prepared for left-hand drive markets, Autogroup International is now offering a conversion of the American-made model for local roads.

So what’s the catch? Firstly, the brute would need to undergo the conversion. Secondly, is the shipping time which could take several months with port delays and thirdly is the cost. The entire conversion will set prospective buyers back $185 000 to receive it at port (around R3.5m). That is what is required to be one of the first to own one of the few right-hand drive Hummer EVs that ever get brought into existence.

In its home country, Hummer EV SUV pricing starts just under $80 000 and spans up to around $107 000. The prohibitive cost of what will likely be a scarce sight locally is courtesy of the bespoke work completed to convert it into right-hand drive which requires it to be shipped to Autogroup International’s facility in Sri Lanka and then onto its final location once again.

“Our right-hand drive Hummer EV SUVs are already in production and build on our success with the Ford F-150 Lightning EV pickup truck. For three decades we have been the trusted right-hand drive vehicle conversion partner worldwide, yet we have never seen so many pre-orders for a new vehicle platform.”

The final cost of $185 000 is to port which also excludes final transport costs and internal taxes. With GMC no longer operating in South Africa, the warranty of the factory warranty of the Hummer EV is also voided, however, Autogroup International states that it bears a total warranty on all of its RHD conversions.

With the first unit slated to arrive in South Africa, here is a recap of the iconic model which has now evolved into a full EV. Last present in the local market 13 years ago, the zero-emissions behemoth EV 3 (three motor) iteration can sprint to 100km/h from standstill in 3.5s and has a range of over 500km from the permanent-magnet motors capable of 619kW and 15 600Nm of combined total torque.

