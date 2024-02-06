Ford Ranger Platinum and Tremor pricing unveiled

Debuting two bespoke bakkie models to the local market, the Blue Oval has positioned the Ranger Platinum as a pinnacle of the range while the Tremor serves as a solution for buyers seeking an off-road and adventure-ready bakkie. Catering to different markets, the Platinum is aimed at discerning buyers who prioritise the comfort and refinement of a premium SUV while still retaining the functionality and utility of a bakkie. Dubbed the most luxurious and sophisticated Ranger ever, the Platinum is characterised by chrome exterior finishes and Matrix LED headlamps at the front end while 20-inch alloys come as standard.

Looking for your next new or used bakkie? Find it here with CARmag.

The bakkie bin incorporates the fixed sports hoop and side rails as standard, while the tailgate features additional damping for enhanced ease of use. Ford’s Cargo Management System is fitted as standard, aiding in securing all loads, while the useful roof rails are carried over from the Wildtrak models. Buyers can opt for the power roller shutter fitted as an added-cost option after choosing from five colour options namely; Iconic Silver, Frozen White, Carbonized Grey, Lucid Red and Agate Black.

Related: Ford Ranger Trumps Hilux Sales in Double Cab Segment for 2023

Inside, premium leather trim dominates surfaces and seats, which are 10-way power-adjustable and capable of being heated or cooled. A 12.4-inch instrument cluster borrowed from the Raptor, like the Matrix headlamps, serves as a widescreen display for all vehicle parameters with graphics and theme changing depending on the drive modes. Ford claims that it is highly configurable to suit the driver’s preferences.

“The new Ranger led the South African double cab segment in 2023, and for good reason thanks to its exceptional all-round capabilities whether used for work or play, along with its car-like driving characteristics and outstanding safety,” says Doreen Mashinini, the general manager for marketing at Ford South Africa. “Ranger Platinum now takes the bakkie segment into unchartered territory by providing the exceptional levels of luxury, comfort and refinement normally associated with premium sport utility vehicles.”

Numerous other trend-setting features found in the Wildtrak and Ranger Raptor are standard fare on the Platinum. This includes the 12-inch centre touchscreen display which incorporates the latest-generation SYNC 4A infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and wireless charging, SYNC Off-road screen, 360-degree camera system, and the premium B&O sound system with 10 speakers.

Related: Should Ford Consider the Updated Euro-Spec Kuga for SA?

As with the recently announced Ranger Tremor, the Platinum receives Pro Trailer Back-up Assist with Trailer Reverse Guidance, which has also been added to the Raptor and Wildtrak X as standard features and is available as an option on the Wildtrak derivatives. Pro Trailer Backup Assist takes the guesswork out of reversing the vehicle with a trailer, as the driver simply uses the rotary Selectable Drive Modes controller on the centre console to position the trailer where required. Trailer Reverse Guidance provides informational graphics and up to seven camera views to help reverse the trailer while the driver uses the steering wheel to control the direction. Ranger Platinum also features the full range of advanced driver aids such as Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop & Go and Lane Centering, Active Park Assist with autonomous parallel and perpendicular parking, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System, and seven Selectable Drive Modes (Normal, Eco, Tow/Haul, Slippery, Mud/Ruts, Sand and Rock Crawl).

Under the bonnet is Ford’s three-litre V6 diesel which boasts 184kW and 600Nm and delivers power and twist to all corners via a full-time four-wheel drive system and 10-speed automatic transmission. The motivator can tow up to 3.5t.

Indicative pricing

Ranger Platinum Double Cab 3.0L V6 4WD 10AT – R1 119 000

R1 119 000 Ranger Tremor Double Cab 2.0L BiT 4WD 10AT – R977 500

The Ranger Platinum and Ranger Tremor will be available in local showrooms at the end of Q1 2024 and will include Ford Protect comprising a four-year/120 000km warranty, four-year/unlimited distance Roadside Assistance and five-year/unlimited distance corrosion warranty as standard.

Browse thousands of new and used cars here with CARmag.

The post Ford Ranger Platinum and Tremor Pricing appeared first on CAR Magazine.