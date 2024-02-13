Toyota Corolla Cross gets significant update

Toyota has unveiled an eagerly anticipated facelift for its popular Corolla Cross model, introducing a host of enhancements aimed at refining both its aesthetics and technological offerings.

With the updated version aligning more closely with global counterparts in Europe, Japan and America, prospective buyers can look forward to some comprehensive updates.

The exterior of the facelifted Corolla Cross boasts a sleek and modernised appearance. A redesigned grille, now adorned with a body-coloured finish and honeycomb pattern, immediately catches the eye. There are also LED Crystalised headlights, complete with sequential turn signals seamlessly integrated into the Toyota emblem. Complementing these upgrades are newly redesigned two-tone 18-inch alloy wheels, enhancing the vehicle’s overall presence on the road.

Stepping inside, passengers are greeted with a tech-forward interior. One standout feature is the new panoramic frameless roof, equipped with an electric sunshade. The digital cockpit showcases a 12.3-inch instrument cluster and a 10.1-inch infotainment screen, supporting wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto for seamless connectivity. Further enhancing convenience are amenities such as a wireless charging pad, USB Type-C ports, dual-zone air conditioning, and an upgraded Toyota Safety Sense ADAS suite, ensuring both driver and passenger safety.

As with its predecessor, buyers have a choice between a naturally aspirated 1.8l petrol engine or a hybrid powertrain. The non-electrified version delivers 103kW of power and 172N.m of torque, while the hybrid variant combines a 1.8l engine with an electric motor for a combined output of 90kW, all transmitted through either a Super CVT-i gearbox or an E-CVT gearbox, respectively.

Given its history of success, particularly as South Africa’s second-best-selling passenger car in 2023, the facelifted Toyota Corolla Cross is expected to continue its strong performance in the market. With its blend of upgraded technology, refined aesthetics, and reliable performance, the Corolla Cross remains a compelling option for consumers seeking a versatile and dependable crossover SUV.

