SA’s top 5 best selling bakkies for February 2024

As the second month of 2024 has come and gone, Toyota’s Hilux retains its top spot amongst the local bakkie sale leaderboard for February 2024.

These are the top 5 best-selling bakkies in South Africa during February 2024.

Toyota Hilux – 3 100 units Ford Ranger – 2 187 units Isuzu D-Max – 1 740 units Nissan NP200 – 1 276 units Mahindra Scorpio Pik-Up – 715 units

According to figures recorded in the last month, the domestic sales of light commercial vehicles, bakkies, and mini-buses are resting at 13 306 units. The results in Feb 2024 represent a 328 unit increase compared to the 12 978 units sold during the same period last year.

For the majority of 2023, the Hilux consistently secured the lead in the local sales race. The most recent data is higher than what was recorded in the final month of 2023, which sat at 3 073 units. The gap between Ford’s Ranger and Isuzu’s D-Max offerings has dwindled slightly, with the latter reporting an increase in sales compared to figures reported in December 2023. Interestingly, the NP200 has held its ground behind the big three, but February 2024’s sales figures are greater than what was reported in December 2023.

Vehicle exports have continued their upward trend, with Ford reporting that 6 440 Ranger units were sold for export in Feb 2024. Toyota’s Hilux secures second place with 5 672 units exported, and Isuzu concludes the podium with 565 units exported.

