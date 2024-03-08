Suzuki overtakes VW in passenger vehicle sales for February

Budding for the second podium spot for several months, Suzuki officially overtook Volkswagen (VW) in the passenger vehicle segment in February. Here is a look at the stats.

Closely contested battles across the board, the second spot for the passenger vehicle segment is the latest to change hands.

Suzuki edged VW by 89 sales during the month. While VW’s overall sales do trump the Japanese manufacturers, courtesy of greater overall sales in the light commercial vehicle segment, this serves as a testament to how far the underdog brand has grown in several years, offering affordable models with an impressive reputation for reliability.

“We will continue to refine our service offering to customers in the budget segments of the vehicle market. We know that a true budget champion is not only a vehicle with a low selling price, but one that costs less to maintain and uses less fuel,” says Henno Havenga, general manager of sales and marketing at Suzuki Auto South Africa.

Suzuki – 4 889

4 889 Volkswagen – 4 805

Suzuki’s five best-sellers

Swift – 1 627

1 627 Ertiga – 658

658 Baleno – 585

585 Jimny – 357

357 Fronx – 347

Volkswagen’s five best-sellers

Polo Vivo – 1 861

1 861 Polo – 968

968 T-Cross – 530

530 Polo Sedan – 322

322 Tiguan – 180

Between both automakers’ sales figures for February, the respective compact hatchbacks achieved the top spot, with the Suzuki Swift and Polo Vivo earning 1 627 and 1 861 respectively. VW and its legacy Polo nameplate managed to score four out of the five in the top spot, with the Vivo and Polo Sedan adding to the overall sales figure (the T-Cross is also a Polo-based SUV).

With a wide array of nameplates in the Suzuki line-up, the Fronx achieved the last spot, behind the Jimny. Considering Suzuki SA is still plagued by stock shortages of the Fronx, this resolution would likely push the automaker’s sales in the passenger segment closer to the 5 000 unit mark.

Looking at overall sales figures for both brands has VW leading with 5 333, while Suzuki and the rest of its line-up, also contending the light commercial vehicle segment, sold 5 221 units.

