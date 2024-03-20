Young talents shine in technical competition

The Motor Industry Workshop Association (Miwa) recently hosted Worcester’s first Motor Mech Show, showcasing exceptional talent among South Africa’s youth. Xander Booysen, a 17-year-old student, clinched the top spot at the event held at HTS Drostdy, with fellow Grade 12 learners Peter Viljoen and Carsen Cato securing second and third place respectively.

Organised by the Miwa, a constituent association of the Retail Motor Industry (RMI) Organisation, the show garnered significant support from the trade, featuring both the Junior Motor Mech Competition and the Women’s Workshop.

With the automotive industry facing a skills shortage, initiatives like the Motor Mech competition are crucial in nurturing young talent and bridging the gap between education and industry needs. Deon Goch, Miwa’s vice chairperson, highlighted the importance of aligning academic curricula with industry requirements to ensure a skilled workforce for the future.

Louis Steijn, HTS Drostdy’s principal, praised the competition for providing learners with valuable insights into the automotive industry and practical skills. Teacher Johan Havenga emphasised the significance of well-equipped workshops in fostering hands-on learning experiences for learners.

The winners walked away with prizes generously sponsored by industry leaders such as Idemitsu, Autozone, TIH Advisory and MasterDrive.

Reflecting on his win, Xander expressed his excitement about his future in the automotive industry and his determination to promote it to other young enthusiasts. He encouraged aspiring mechanics to believe in themselves and pursue their passions, envisioning a future where diversity thrives, including more female mechanics.

For participants like Carsen and Peter, the competition marked a thrilling challenge, fuelling their passion for the automotive world and inspiring future career aspirations.

The success of the Motor Mech Show underscores the importance of nurturing talent and fostering interest in technical fields. Miwa and the RMI remain committed to supporting such initiatives to address the skills shortage and ensure the vitality of the automotive trade in South Africa.

Source: Cathy Findley PR